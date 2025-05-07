Cruden Group celebrates four shortlistings at 2025 Scottish Home Awards

Five star Scottish homebuilder Cruden Group has received four shortlist nominations at the prestigious 2025 Scottish Home Awards, highlighting the group's continued excellence across private and affordable housing developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five star Scottish homebuilder Cruden Group has received four shortlist nominations at the prestigious 2025 Scottish Home Awards, highlighting the group's continued excellence across private and affordable housing developments.

In the Housing Development of the Year (Small, Private Sale) category, Cruden Homes has been recognised for The Avenue - an innovative, luxury retirement development in the leafy suburb of Barnton, just minutes from Edinburgh’s city centre. This age-exclusive development offers a high-quality mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and villas in one of the capital’s most desirable areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the over-55s demographic, The Avenue goes beyond simply providing a place to live. With a focus on style, convenience, and community, enhanced by beautifully designed communal spaces and a 24-hour concierge, it stands out as a thoughtful and future-focused development.

The Avenue

In the Social Housing Development of the Year (Over 100 Units) category, Cruden Group has been shortlisted for its work at West Craigs Green in partnership with Wheatley Group. This development is part of a wider £80 million initiative delivering 425 homes, supported by £46 million of Scottish Government funding through the City of Edinburgh Council.

Cruden has also been recognised for two developments in the Social Housing Development of the Year (Under 100 Units) category. The first, in Earlston, was delivered with Eildon Housing Association and comprises 64 affordable homes, including family properties and cottage flats. All homes are equipped with air source heating systems and meet a strong energy performance rating.

The second project, in Bonnyrigg, was developed with Midlothian Council and delivers 20 new council flats, including assisted living apartments and homes for residents aged 55 and over. Designed to meet Passivhaus standards, the homes form part of one of Scotland’s most ambitious energy-efficient housing programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Simpson, Cruden Group Managing Director, said: “We are exceptionally proud of these nominations, which are a direct reflection of the hard work, creativity, and expertise of our teams and partners. Each of these projects showcases our commitment to innovation, continually evolving our design and construction practices to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes that meet the needs of future homeowners across both private and affordable housing sectors.”