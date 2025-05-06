Craigmillar girls serve meal to benefit community

This latter point was particularly important to Lauren Munro, a local police officer who was one of the driving forces behind the project. “As a police officer in Craigmillar and Niddrie I see a lot of youth-related reports,” Lauren said. “For example, from November 2024 to April 2025, we have received 172 anti-social behaviour calls, 82% of which are specifically related to youth disorder.”

According to Lauren, young people from the Greater Craigmillar area are often bored during the holidays – a factor that contributes to youth disorder. This is why organisations such as Edinburgh Food Social, which offers a variety of cooking classes and projects that are free for residents of Craigmillar and Niddire to attend, play such an important role in the local community both during the holidays and all year round.

As head of Edinburgh Food Social Kirsty Haigh noted, “Young people have suffered through COVID, the cost of living crisis and the closure of so many public spaces and affordable activities. We all must do what we can to counteract this.”

To further the project’s positive impact on the community it was agreed that sessions would culminate in the young people preparing, cooking and serving a meal for members of Caring in Craigmillar, a day care centre for the elderly.

“EFS are a huge part of the local community through all the work they do, such as preparing food for the White House monthly community meal,” Lauren said, explaining why the local police had approached Edinburgh Food Social with the idea for the project. “The team at EFS are also amazing with the local young people, they show patience and encourage the young people to step outside their comfort zone.”

In order to encourage young people to step out of their comfort zone, you have to first start with something familiar. In the young people’s first session at the Edinburgh Food Social kitchen it quickly became apparent that, in this instance, that familiar something was a kimchi instant noodle pot the girls frequently bought from the supermarket.

Needless to say, products such as these are often incredibly unhealthy and rarely, if ever, are made using seasonal, Scottish produce. As one of Edinburgh Food Social’s driving ethos is to teach people how to create wholesome dishes using local, seasonal food, it quickly became apparent that creating a healthy alternative to this noodle pot using local ingredients would be an impactful way to engage the young people while also developing their culinary skills.

Edinburgh Food Social’s chef-activists consequently spent the initial two sessions teaching the young people how to recreate the noodle pot (as well as various other food products they enjoyed eating). Among other things, this saw the girls fermenting their own kimchi and making hand-pulled noodles from scratch, forming, rolling, stretching and cooking the dough. The resulting dish was far healthier and tastier than the noodle pot the young people were used to eating and proved to be a real hit with the girls.

While developing practical skills and culinary knowledge formed the basis of these early sessions, the team at Edinburgh Food Social also took pains to ensure that the young people were developing respect for those around them and gaining an understanding of the part they play in the local community.

“This project was about so much more than just teaching — it’s a recipe for connection, respect, and shared stories,” Kirsty said. “It's about ensuring our young people not only have activities to do in the school holidays but are set up with skills for life and feel like they are part of our community.”

Nothing makes you feel part of a community more than serving others food you’ve cooked. After spending the remaining sessions prepping dishes for the meal at Caring in Craigmillar, including braised beef and black pudding pie with mashed potato and a lemon and blueberry tart, the young people were ready to contribute to the Craigmillar community.

On the day of the meal, the young people watched as over 30 guests filed into Caring in Craigmillar’s dining room. Despite their nerves, the young people made a point of introducing themselves and the food they would be serving – a fantastic start. The food that followed was even more impressive; George McKenzie, a member of Caring in Craigmillar, said of the lemon and blueberry tart, “I have been here for four years and that’s the best dessert I have had.” Another member called Margaret Swanson added, “I loved seeing all the young ones busy and happy. The meal was lovely.”

Perhaps more importantly, the meal served as an example to all in attendance how younger generations can bring joy to others in their community. As Kirsty said, “Food has the power to bridge generations, shift mindsets, and transform diets. Around the table, we share more than meals—we share stories, respect, and a stronger, more united community. I couldn't have been prouder of these girls and the wonderful meal they pulled off.”

