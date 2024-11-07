Conservation organisations prepare evidence to save Coul Links

The future of Coul Links, a nationally and internationally important site for nature, is set to be discussed at a public inquiry next week, as a planning application that would see the area significantly damaged to make way for a golf course, is scrutinised.

The threat to this precious place has shocked many people across Scotland and a Conservation Coalition is working together to oppose these plans. The coalition is made up of Buglife Scotland, Butterfly Conservation Scotland, Marine Conservation Society, National Trust for Scotland, Plantlife Scotland, RSPB Scotland and Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Coul Links is a unique and beautiful, windswept place on the East Sutherland coast. The amazing natural landscape of rolling sand dunes are home to many plants and animals, some of which are very rare. The site is home to a globally endangered insect, the Fonseca’s Seed Fly, and sits within three legally protected nature sites: a nationally important Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), an internationally significant Special Protection Area (SPA) for birds, and a Ramsar site which means it’s an internationally important wetland.

This is not the first time this precious sand dune habitat has been threatened with development. In 2020, following a Public Inquiry, the Scottish Government turned down a very similar application at Coul Links because of the potential lasting impact, citing “significant adverse effects” on protected habitats and species.

This new application for an 18-hole golf course was submitted in 2023. Despite objections from hundreds of people, conservation organisations and the Government’s own advisors at NatureScot, the Highland Council’s planning committee narrowly voted against the recommendation of their own planning officers and voted to approve the application. Following this, thousands of people from across Scotland called on the Scottish Government Minister to ‘call-in’ the application, meaning the application will be reviewed at a public inquiry and Scottish Ministers will decide whether the development should be allowed to go ahead.

At next week’s hearings, the Conservation Coalition will present evidence, explaining why they oppose the development development of this important site and why such a golf course proposed would have significant adverse effects on habitats and wildlife.

Craig Macadam, Conservation Director of Buglife said: “If approved these plans will threaten the unique assemblage of plants and animals that call Coul Links home. Fonseca’s Seed Fly is a unique Scottish species, and as the only place in the world where it occurs we have an international responsibility to protect it for future generations. Extinction is forever, there is no second chance. Scottish Ministers must throw out damaging plans for a golf course at Coul Links that will see this species lost from a large proportion of its global range.”

Tom Prescott, Head of Conservation for Scotland, Butterfly Conservation said: “The importance of the site for its butterflies and moths was highlighted in Scottish Ministers’ refusal of the original application, stating that the application site contains an unusually rich assemblage of butterflies and moths, including rare species. Little has changed with the current application and it is widely recognised that we are now in a nature and climate emergency. A fully-protected site rich in wildlife is not the place to develop a golf course.”

Alistair Whyte, Head of Plantlife Scotland said: “Sites such as Coul Links are legally protected for a reason – because they are refuges for some of our most threatened wildlife. If Coul Links is turned into a golf course, none of Scotland’s protected sites will be safe. Wildlife is facing huge pressures on all fronts, which means we need our protected wildlife havens more than ever.”

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland said: “We are facing a nature and climate emergency, with wildlife being pushed to the brink. The protection of places like Coul Links will be crucial to Scotland’s efforts to halt and reverse declines in nature. The value to nature of Coul Links has been long established, we need to ensure that such places can be enjoyed by future generations. This is not the right place for a golf course, and planning decisions need to reflect the Government’s commitment to protecting nature for people in Scotland.”

Jo Pike, Chief Executive of the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “We strongly oppose the application to build a golf course on Coul Links. This unique site is a vitally important place for nature and has protection at both a UK and international level. If the development of a golf course is approved, we believe it will irreparably damage wildlife and send a message that these protections do not matter.

“Scotland is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and action to address this is urgent. The Scottish Government has set a target of protecting 30% of our land and seas for nature by 2030.

“Having recently promised the creation of a Natural Environment Bill, the Scottish Government must now show that these words will be followed by strong, positive action for nature – and protect incredibly special places such as Coul Links.”