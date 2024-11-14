Compass teams with Street League to create jobs for the future

Compass Group UK & Ireland, the UK’s largest food and services provider and Street League have teamed up to create learning and job opportunities for young unemployed people, giving them skills for future success.

Street League uses the power of sport to tackle poverty and give young people opportunities to succeed in life and the workplace. From school to the world of work, the charity supports young people aged 14-30 who are living in some of the UK’s most disadvantaged communities, preparing them for the world of work.

Based in Scotland, Street League launched this partnership in the Compass Scotland business with the SEC, securing training and roles for 10 candidates. The Scottish partnership will continue with Compass Scotland joining the regular job clubs and wider programme activity. Together, the organisations are now rolling this out further, across the wider UK business - developing a comprehensive programme, which will last 10 -12 weeks with the aim of developing functional skills, such as maths and English, building a CV, and developing soft skills to help with elements of a potential role.

Street League is also now working with Compass Group’s Social Partner Hub, which launched last year with a commitment to support those who have traditionally faced barriers to entering the job market. The initiative has seen Compass partnering with specialist organisations, to drive this work. The Hub has now secured employment for over 140 people and a further 800 people have been helped with job interview training and guidance.

In addition, the Compass Group Foundation has donated £30,000 to support Street League’s programme in Renfrewshire, West Scotland. This partnership, which began on 1st April 2024 will run until 31st March 2025 and will enable support for around 70 unemployed young people during this period. Every participant will engage in daily sports activities, improving both their mental and physical wellbeing. They'll also attend workshops covering essential life skills, such as digital safety, money management, CV writing, mental health awareness, and communication. Additionally, each young person will have the opportunity to earn a Level 4 customer service qualification.

Jonathan Foot, Director of Skills and Early Careers at Compass Group UK & Ireland said: “These partnerships are crucial to our industry, to attract talented people that can learn and develop in a role. On a personal and individual level, they create opportunities for people who traditionally might struggle to get into work and that’s something that is really important to our business and me personally. Once working in our organisation we can train people and develop career pathways, such as apprenticeships, that can help them upskill.”

Julie Chalmers, Employment and Partnerships Manager, Street League agreed: “This is a great opportunity to nurture and develop some of the young people we work with, to support them into the hospitality industry. The roles, locations and experiences are endless in this sector and I am thrilled we will be helping more people explore it.”

David Hay, Managing Director, Compass Scotland added: “Working with partners like Street League has helped us deliver social value and social mobility in the communities we operate in and we’re excited for what the future holds as this partnership evolves.”