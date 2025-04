Company for Harriet Thomas as she hits Scotland during 900-mile Land’s End to John O’Groats walk

Harriet Thomas (61), who is undertaking a 90 day 900-mile-long walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise £25,000 for charity Dementia Adventure, has reached the West Highlands Way in Scotland and has been ‘jumping in her boots’ to see the Scottish Highlands rise up around her.

“I needed to see mountains,” said Harriet. “I’ve walked 865 miles so far and raised over £15,000 to date, and it’s been a blast, but to reach Scotland and see the mountains has filled me with excitement and anticipation. It’s been quite a solitary walk so far but now I’m on the West Highland Way, I’ve got people to talk to and share experiences with. I’ve been craving some company and the other hikers have given me a real lift. I can’t wait to see what else Scotland has to offer.”

The mum of two has been supported along the way by singing legend Tony Christie and Emmerdale actress Sian Reeves who have given her a much-welcomed spring in her step by meeting up with her to talk about her adventures.

Twin brothers, Charlie and Craig Reid, better known as The Proclaimers, have also sent Harriet a video message of encouragement.

Inspired by her mum Susan Thomas, who lived with dementia for nine years, Harriet is hoping to raise £25,000 for charity Dementia Adventure, which supports people to get outdoors, experience the benefits of nature and reduce isolation.

Harriet’s journey is being documented in a new podcast ‘The D Tour’ which captures the serendipity of her day-to-day experiences and delves into themes exploring dementia. The D Tour has is currently in the top 25% of downloaded podcasts in the UK.

Harriet says: “I’m 61 years old now and believe you’re never too old to have an adventure. When mum died, I was untethered for a while, so I decided to explore the world on foot, staring in the UK. Every step of this walk is meaningful as it represents the 900,000 people in the UK living with dementia.

“When she had dementia, mum was calmer in nature. It’s a sensory place. The temperature of the air, the breeze in her hair and on her face, the scents, the colour of flowers all seemed to light her up. She may have said nothing all day but when we were smelling a rosemary plant or listening to a bird, she would say ‘lovely’ or ‘beautiful’. It was as if nature touched the deepest part of her that dementia couldn’t reach and I’m walking for Dementia Adventure so other families might get the chance to have similar experiences.”

Money raised by Harriet will be added to the Dementia Adventure Support Fund, which provides life-enhancing supported breaks for people living with dementia and their carers. The charity offers respite, connection and hope, allowing families to find peace, joy and purpose through nature and outdoor adventures together.

It is estimated that 982,000 people live with dementia in the UK, a number expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. For every mile Harriet walks, she represents 1,000 people with dementia, each with unique lives and stories.

“Harriet’s journey embodies the spirit of Dementia Adventure—resilience, community, and the transformative power of nature. We encourage everyone to support Harriet, listen to the podcast, and join us in making a real difference," said Fiona Petit, CEO of Dementia Adventure.