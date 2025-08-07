Coming to a street near you: Meet Glasgow’s new ‘monster’ waste truck Wayne
Meet Wayne – an eye-catching new bin truck with a monster-sized appetite to help change the way people in Glasgow think about waste.
Wayne is one of six new fun and colourful Wasteater trucks launched by Biffa across the UK to help fuel conversations at school, home and the workplace about the importance of reducing waste and recycling more.
Items perfect for recycling include plastic milk and fizzy drinks bottles, cardboard boxes, beer and wine bottles and metal drinks cans – as long as they are clean, loose and dry.
But a recent Biffa survey found almost one in two people in the UK are confused by which bin to use, meaning lots of recycling is often lost or spoiled.
Biffa’s other new Wasteaters are in Sheffield, Southampton, Farnham, Cardiff and Manchester.
Alan Cargill, Biffa’s Glasgow depot manager, said: “Biffa helps people across the UK to reduce, reuse, and recycle more effectively. With Wasteaters we’re turning waste management into a fun, engaging mission for everyone.
“The Wasteaters are a collective of colourful characters designed to make recycling more relatable and enjoyable.
“Each has a unique personality, helping to educate people - especially families and schools - on how to sort waste properly.
“Recycling is a shared responsibility and, by sorting waste correctly, people help the Wasteaters do their job better, which in turn helps the planet.
“And don’t forget: if you spot Wayne, we’d love you to post a photo on social media using #Wasteater.”