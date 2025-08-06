Clyde Scouts celebrate 100 years of outdoor adventure at Auchengillan

Clyde Scouts have officially launched Auchengillan 100, a year-long celebration marking the centenary of Auchengillan Outdoor Centre and recognising its transformative impact on hundreds of thousands of young people.

To kickstart the milestone, the Centre has unveiled a new high ropes course and giant swing, representing a landmark £200,000 investment in outdoor activities and the future of adventure and scouting excellence in the region.

The new high ropes course stands at 40 feet high and features seven thrilling activity elements designed to inspire and challenge young people of all abilities.

The high ropes course with giant swing promises an unforgettable and safe experience that is likely to attract adventure seekers from far and wide.

Scouting ambassadors Isla Simpson (16) from Fife, Roan MacRae (16) from Carluke and Sriram Bhaskar (13) from Kirkintilloch try out the new giant swing at Auchengillan Outdoor Centre as Scouts gather from across Scotland for one of the Centre’s largest ever jamborees to mark the start of its 100th year.

Officially launched during one of the Centre’s largest-ever jamborees – a gathering of Scout groups from across the area and beyond – the unveiling brought together over 1,200 young people who were among the first to experience the new attractions.

Since its official opening in 1926 by Baden Powell, Auchengillan Outdoor Centre has welcomed over 250,000 young people to its stunning location at Carbeth near Loch Lomond and the Trossachs to explore, experience the joy of the outdoors, build confidence, forge friendships and learn skills for life.

From humble beginnings as a Scout Camp, it is now a leading outdoor activity centre which has enriched the lives of generations of Scouts, schools, and youth groups from across the Clyde region and beyond.

Claire Taylor, Auchengillan Outdoor Centre Manager, said: “For a century, Auchengillan Outdoor Centre has been a beacon of learning, exploration, and confidence-building for the next generation – we are a place where young people discover who they are and what they can achieve. With the launch of the fantastic new high ropes course and giant swing, we are not only celebrating the past 100 years, but also investing in a future where outdoor adventure continues to change lives.”

Young Scouts try out the new giant swing at Auchengillan

“Our mission is to help young people grow through adventure and this new equipment is designed to challenge, inspire and support young people to reach new heights in every sense of the word. We look forward to another centenary giving young people the chance to push their limits, bond with others, and discover their potential in a way only the outdoors can offer.”

The Auchengillan 100 launch also sees the introduction of the Friends of Auchengillan campaign, which invites trusts, philanthropic partners, and individuals to support the future of youth development in Scotland.

Auchengillan is owned and operated by Clyde Scouts, a registered charity that relies on membership subscriptions and donations. This campaign aims to ensure the next generation can continue to benefit from the unique opportunities offered by the Centre.

Scott Ballantyne, Chair of Clyde Scouts said: “The young people who visit Auchengillan leave changed. They are more confident, more capable, and more connected. Support helps ensure that opportunity never disappears. We know many hold the Centre close to their hearts and it is always a joy to hear stories and memories from people about their time at Auchengillan. As we reflect on our 100-year history, we also call upon the community to rally behind our vision for the next century.”

Auchengillan Outdoor Centre kickstarts its centenary celebrations

Auchengillan 100 will be celebrated throughout 2025 and 2026 with a series of special events.