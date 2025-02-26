Climbing to a better future' - Scottish churches project helps recovering addicts become the best version of themselves

An ecumenical charity is providing free rock-climbing experiences to help vulnerable people "build a brighter future".

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a "powerful tool for transformation", the project is run in partnership with Above Adventure, a local community climbing organisation based in a former church building which offers a range of activities to people who live in some of Kilmarnock's most deprived communities.

The schedule between February and June features – climbing, football, badminton, canoeing, bushcraft, abseiling, axe throwing, paddle boarding, golf and go-karting, archery, orienteering and walking excursions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the guidance of expert coaches and volunteers, between 15 and 20 people, many of whom have experienced homelessness and live with mental health difficulties, take part in each event.

The Above Adventure climbing centre is based in a former church building.

They are encouraged to push their boundaries and develop new skills to help them become the best versions of themselves.

In addition to improving physical health, the project, which started as a pilot, aims to restore hope, nurture potential, foster community belonging and demonstrate God's love through action.

EACHa recently received a £9,886 grant from the National Lottery to fund the programme for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2005 by Rev David Cameron, minister of New Laigh Kirk in Kilmarnock, the charity works with around 20 other churches of different denominations from the local area.

Participants of the New Heights programme at a climbing centre in Kilmarnock - a former church building.

It has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament for its work on the New Heights programme.

A motion lodged by south of Scotland Conservative MSP Brian Whittle, and backed by cross-party members, commends EACHa for using "outdoor activities to develop life skills, and aid the recovery journey" and on "its efforts to promote recovery through inclusion".

EACHa's 2024 social impact report states: "Participants are encouraged to push their boundaries, develop new skills and find empowerment in overcoming challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through a supportive community of peers and volunteers, New Heights provides a network of encouragement.

"Many participants find inspiration in shared experiences, helping them stay motivated and committed to their personal recovery goals.

"The programme not only supports physical activity but also focuses on building life skills and fostering self-worth.

"Participants learn teamwork, goal-setting and perseverance—skills that are essential for recovery and reintegration into the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said a total of 61 people took part in the project in 2024 with one saying: "New Heights showed me I'm capable of more than I ever thought and I'm climbing toward a better future."

Kris Fearon, development manager for EACHa, said: "We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Brian Whittle MSP, for his motion lodged in the Scottish Parliament, which recognises the impact of New Heights.

"We are deeply grateful for this recognition and ongoing support.

"We are thrilled to have secured funding to extend this initiative for the next 12 months and we look forward to seeing the impact New Heights will have on people's lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fearon said Kilmarnock, particularly the areas of Shortlees and Onthank, ranks among the top 5% of the Scottish Multiple Deprivation Index.

"This high level of deprivation often leads to social challenges such as youth disengagement, limited access to recreational activities and increased risks of crime and substance abuse," he explained.

"Recognising these challenges, New Heights aims to provide structured, accessible and inclusive activities—such as football, rock climbing, badminton and walking—that foster teamwork, self-discipline and personal growth.

"We aim to inspire people to break the cycle of deprivation, equipping them with the tools to build a brighter future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The project will be promoted through schools, social media, local services and direct engagement with families, ensuring that as many individuals in need as possible have the chance to participate.

"We invite our wider church community to support New Heights—whether through prayer, volunteering or simply spreading the word.

"Together, we can create lasting change, transforming lives and strengthening the fabric of our communities."