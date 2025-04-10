Classic car cohort returns to Crieff Hydro for veterans charity event

Motoring fans were dazzled by a display of classic and supercars at the weekend as an impressive convoy of vehicles returned to Crieff Hydro Hotel in aid of the veterans’ charity, Erskine.

The annual event gave dozens of veterans and their families the chance to ride in a vast selection of automotive gems from the Forth Bridges to Knockhill Racing Circuit, before arriving at the iconic Perthshire resort.

More than 20 cars were involved in this year’s procession, including Ferrari’s, Aston Martin’s, Vintage Rolls Royce, Porche’s and a Vintage MG saloon.

Samantha Newton, Registered Nurse at Erskine, said: “It’s fantastic to see our Veterans once again welcomed to enjoy such a unique and exciting experience.

“Being driven around in an incredible collection of classic and high-performance cars brought them so much joy – their smiling faces just said it all.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who made the day so special, and we’d like to say a big thank you to all involved for their generosity and enthusiasm in sharing their love of cars.

“Their kindness and support mean the world to us and to our Veterans.”

Richard Leckie, Associate Director of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “We were honoured to once again host Erskine veterans and their families for one of the standout motoring events in Perthshire’s calendar.

“Erskine does outstanding work in supporting our armed forces community, and we’re proud to contribute by helping create a memorable and enjoyable day for everyone involved.”

Mark Ryan, organiser and founder of Driving Scotland Car Club, added: “This is the fourth time that members of the Driving Scotland Club—along with their extended community—have come together to create an unforgettable experience for our Erskine Veterans.

“The day is a meaningful way to honour the service and sacrifice of our Veterans, while also recognising the unwavering dedication of their families and the compassionate care provided by Erskine staff.