Claritas announces the recruitment of new partner

Claritas continues to invest in the growth of its national tax practice with the appointment of Katy Thomson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Glasgow office, Katy brings extensive experience advising owner managed businesses and entrepreneurs on a wide range of tax planning and issues including exits, mergers, acquisitions, and business structures. She says, “I was attracted to the firm's wonderful culture of hard work coupled with fun and collaboration. I am looking forward to working with the whole team and broadening our positioning as the UK's leading tax advisory practice.

Stuart Brodie, Partner & Glasgow office lead stated: “I am enormously excited to welcome Katy as our new Corporate Tax Partner in the Glasgow office. Her extensive expertise and reputation for proactive tax advice will significantly enhance our capabilities, allowing us to better serve our clients and address their complex tax needs. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing top-tier tax advisory services and will be key in establishing Claritas Tax as the go-to firm of tax advisors in Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Wright, Founding Partner & Birmingham office lead said: “We are delighted to welcome Katy to the Claritas family. She has a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be invaluable to our growing client base”

Katy Thomson and Stuart Brodie