City of Edinburgh home to 60,000 companies for first time
The milestone announcement also follows Edinburgh enjoying a successful year for company formations in 2023, when 5,860 new businesses were formed.
Edinburgh is now widely rated as an excellent location for start-ups, with a rapidly growing technology hub which enjoys annual access to a pool of more than 20,000 graduates from Scottish universities in the areas of IT, engineering, maths and sciences.
John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “The city of Edinburgh is clearly a supportive environment for new business ventures and successful in attracting technology companies to join its growing cluster.
“It is already home to the technology arms of prestigious businesses such as Canon Medical, Deliveroo, Lloyds Banking Group, Skyscanner and TSB which provide an inspirational draw for other start-ups.
“The city also offers an excellent quality of life, with cultural events, a vibrant nightlife and proximity to outdoor activities in the surrounding areas.”
Inform Direct is a company secretarial and formation specialist. Its award-winning company secretarial and formations software currently supports 400,000 UK companies. It has recently been awarded a Feefo Platinum rating for the fifth time in recognition of its outstanding customer service.
