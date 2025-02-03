Children’s Online Safety APPG chair Gregor Poynton MP slams Elon Musk’s X for failing to remove harmful video linked to Southport killings

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston Constituency, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Children’s Online Safety, has written to X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, demanding the immediate removal of a violent video linked to the Southport killings.

The video, depicting a stabbing attack in Sydney, was viewed by Axel Rudakubana just before he murdered three young girls in Southport last year.

In his letter, Mr. Poynton condemned X’s refusal to remove the content entirely, describing it as: “A grotesque glorification of violence and a chilling example of how your site has facilitated real-world harm. It continues to endanger children and vulnerable users by allowing the promotion of violence and terror.”

Mr. Poynton noted that other major platforms, such as Google and TikTok, acted responsibly by removing the video. However, X has only geoblocked the content in Australia, allowing it to remain accessible to users worldwide, including in the UK.

“This decision is deeply troubling and suggests that your platform prioritises clicks and traffic over the safety of users and the public,” Mr. Poynton wrote. “This is not an issue of free speech—it is about safeguarding lives.”

The APPG chair also criticised X’s failure to address its role in spreading harmful content: “Your inaction undermines global efforts to protect online spaces from becoming breeding grounds for radicalisation and harm. It is entirely unacceptable that content capable of inciting violence remains on your site, accessible to users in the UK and around the world.”

Mr. Poynton’s letter, which has been co-signed by seen members of the APPG which includes MPs, Peers, and on-line safety organisations, calls for Elon Musk’s platform to permanently remove the video and conduct a comprehensive review of its moderation policies.

Mr Poynton warned: “If this content is not removed, further regulatory scrutiny and potential legislative consequences must follow. Lives are at stake, and it is your responsibility to ensure your platform does not remain complicit in enabling harm.”