Children’s hospices across Scotland and RBS set £100,000 fundraising challenge

One of Scotland's most important children's charities is launching a fundraising drive with colleagues from Royal Bank of Scotland.

CHAS provides unwavering care to children who may die young and their families across Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

This immeasurable care includes support in the early days after a child is diagnosed with a life-shorting condition and palliative care in their homes, its two hospices and through joint CHAS / NHS teams in Scotland’s three children’s hospitals.

The bank has a long history of supporting projects and groups aimed at improving the lives of young people and this year, colleagues have committed to raising £100,000 for CHAS, as well as offering their volunteering hours to support activities at its sites across the country.

CHAS fundraising team meet with bank colleagues to announce partnership.

Three children a week die in Scotland from an incurable condition and CHAS works in partnership with Scotland’s health and social care providers to ensure hospice and palliative care services are provided for babies, children and young people (aged 0-21 years) and their families across Scotland.

Judith Cruickshank, Chair, One Bank Scotland, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “CHAS offers a lifeline for families in Scotland at a time when they need it most.

“It is a charity which directly and indirectly touches the lives of so many of our customers and colleagues, and we are delighted that we have been given this opportunity to help support its invaluable work.

“Throughout the year, colleagues will be hosting their own local fundraising events, and, through our relationship with the Kiltwalk and our partnership with Team GB, take part in sponsored events.

“Colleagues will also have the chance to commit their volunteering days to CHAS’ activities.

“We hope our partnership with CHAS will not only raise funds for its vital work but help raise awareness of the valuable difference it makes to the lives of children and families across the country.”

CHAS CEO, Rami Okasha said: “We are delighted to be the Royal Bank of Scotland’s chosen charity. Each year across Scotland CHAS supports over 500 babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions and their families.

