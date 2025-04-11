Children’s hospice chef scoops over £340 in Aldi Scotland Supermarket Sweep

Alistair Donaldson, DSM, CHAS Cheer Squad, Eddie Haggerty & Lynsey Gallagher, Store Manager

Marking the first official event of Aldi Scotland’s new partnership with Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), the beloved Supermarket Sweep recently arrived in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire. CHAS chef Eddie Haggerty took on the challenge, raising an impressive £344.67 and setting the bar high for future Sweeps.

Robin House, located in Balloch, is one of CHAS’s two hospices providing essential palliative, respite, and end-of-life care to children with life-shortening conditions and their families. The kitchen at Robin House is the heart of the hospice, where the catering team, including Eddie who has been a cook there for four years, delivers comforting, home-cooked meals to children, families, staff, and volunteers alike.

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Alexandria for the first time on Sunday 6 April, with Eddie nominated to take part in a five-minute trolly dash.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies for the families at Robin House, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Eddie’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

With ten Sweeps set to take place throughout the year, the partnership between Aldi and CHAS will have a real impact on CHAS’ vital services, at Robin House, Rachel House in Kinross and across all of Scotland through CHAS at Home.

Eddie Haggerty said: “I had a fantastic time taking part in Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep! It’s so important for children and families who visit Robin House to eat nutritious and tasty food and our team in the kitchen put so much thought and care into menu planning. We all take great delight in seeing the children, families, staff and volunteers spending time together while enjoying our meals and home baking.

“For many families, they’re so consumed with being 24/7 caregivers that having a meal all together as a family can sometimes be difficult. When they come to Robin House, they get the opportunity to sit together and enjoy a home cooked meal and relax in each other's company without worrying about caring responsibilities.”

Rami Okasha, CHAS CEO, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Aldi Scotland for this fantastic initiative and to Eddie for representing Robin House so brilliantly. The funds raised and the goodies brought back to the hospice will make a real difference to the families we support in Alexandria and across Scotland.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Eddie who managed to raise a fantastic £344.67 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for the children and families at Robin House.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”