Children from local charity treated to blockbuster summer day out at Glasgow Fort

40 young people supported by local charity Young Movers (YoMo) were given the VIP treatment last week, enjoying a blockbuster day of summer fun at Glasgow Fort.

The special outing saw the group, aged between five and 11, watch a private screening of hit film, Smurfs, at Vue Cinema while tucking into a selection of movie snacks.

Organised as part of Glasgow Fort’s long-standing partnership with YoMo, the visit offered a welcome chance for the children to relax, have fun and connect with friends.

YoMo – which works across North East and North West Glasgow – supports hundreds of disadvantaged children and young people every week through youth-led projects focused on empowerment, community connection and overcoming social and economic challenges.

Summer enlivenment at Glasgow Fort

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “It’s always a privilege to welcome YoMo and the young people they support to the centre, seeing firsthand the joy that a great day out making memories can bring!

“Supporting local charities like YoMo is incredibly important to us, we know how meaningful a day like today will be for the children and their families, and we’re proud to continue to play a meaningful part in supporting young people throughout Glasgow and beyond.”

Agnes Forrest from YoMo, added: “Days like this mean so much to the children and to us. It’s about more than just a treat. Having opportunities like this to spend time together in a fun and relaxed setting helps build confidence and friendships. We really appreciate Glasgow Fort’s continued support.”

Other summer activity at Glasgow Fort includes a mini fairground and free character appearances – inspired by some of this year’s biggest films – which are running every weekend until 10th August, with no booking required. Characters will be located outside Primark from 11am–4pm each weekend.

Children supported by YoMo visiting Glasgow Fort

Fairground tokens, available from the pop-up hut near the rides, offer discounts on all attractions: £2.50 per ride (excluding trampolines, which are £5). Standard pricing is £3 per ride.