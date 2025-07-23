Children First seeks new Safeguarders to champion children’s rights

Scotland’s national children’s charity, Children First, is looking for people from across Scotland who are passionate about championing children’s rights to take on the vital role of Safeguarder.

A Safeguarder is appointed to make sure a child or young person’s best interests and human rights are represented in the court process. They can be asked to be involved in children’s hearings by Sheriffs to put children’s best interests at the heart of decisions.

Formally appointed by Scottish Ministers, Safeguarders build positive relationships with the child, parents, carers and other significant people in the child’s life. They listen to their views to help reach a decision that focuses on what is best for the child and their future.

Children First, which is responsible for managing and operating the national Safeguarders panel, has now opened applications for part-time Safeguarder roles across Scotland.

A Safeguarder meeting with a child

Bryan Evans, assistant director of children and families at Children First, said: “Safeguarders play a vital role in standing up for all children to ensure they have a safe childhood. You don’t need any professional qualifications, we’re looking for people who can bring warmth, empathy and a strong sense of justice to this unique role.

“Values and qualities that help to build trust and connection are what matter most when it comes to making a good Safeguarder. Children and young people have described the ideal Safeguarder as someone who is friendly, approachable and genuinely cares about them. If you care deeply about children’s rights and want to make a real difference, we encourage you to apply.”

One young person who has been supported by a Safeguarder told Children First: “It makes you feel like you can trust them if they’re friendly. You can kind of automatically tell if someone is kind and if you can trust them.”

One current Safeguarder said the role was a ‘privilege’. They told Children First: “Being a Safeguarder gives me the chance to make a real and lasting difference in a child’s life. It’s a privilege to be trusted with such responsibility.”