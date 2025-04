Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields Congratulates Scouts from Edinburgh on achieving King’s Scout Award

On the 27th of April, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating two from Edinburgh at a special event held at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Kent, Joint President of The Scouts, joined Dwayne in congratulating the young awardees for achieving the King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition in Scouting for adventure and skill development. This year marked Dwayne’s first time attending the annual event in his role as Chief Scout, and also commemorated The Duke of Kent’s 50th anniversary of involvement with the organisation.

Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"

King’s Scout Kyla Forsyth said “Everybody said I couldn’t do it. This proves you can’t put people in boxes. This award shows that no matter your circumstances, you can achieve something incredible. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do. I take a picture of what I think I can see. My mum always says, ‘How did you see that? I missed that! The accessible expedition in Scotland was incredible. It was set up to help everyone succeed. We worked together as a team and became lifelong friends.”

Lois Ajilogba said "Gaining this award made me feel really proud. There are so many small sections that go on for so long—you don’t realise how far you’ve come until you look back. My aim wasn’t about me—it was about how I could encourage others to step out of their comfort zone and feel supported. The KSA shows you what you can do as a Scout and gives you the method and support to make it happen. It pushed me to keep going, gave me structure, and the confidence to share my ideas and make a bigger contribution. Having something other than academics was really nice—I’m deffo going to keep Scouting whilst I go into uni.”