Charity Super.Mkt marks 1-year milestone with longest-serving location in Glasgow

The ‘department store for second-hand style’, Charity Super.Mkt, in Buchanan Galleries is celebrating one year this May, proudly marking its longest-running store to date.

Since opening its first store in January 2023, Charity Super.Mkt has expanded its reach across the UK, generating almost £4 million in sales to date - almost double since the launch of the Buchanan Galleries store last May.

Charity Super.Mkt was first launched in 2023 by Maria Chenoweth and Wayne Hemmingway, the co-founder of Red or Dead, a popular 1990s fashion brand that once occupied a space on the adjoining Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

Now operating a number of pop-up stores around the UK, Charity Super.Mkt offers guests a unique opportunity to shop curated collections of high-quality, affordable second-hand fashion provided by some of the UK’s best local and national charity retailers under one roof.

As well as generating additional income streams for a range of UK-based charities such as Shelter, Cancer Research, Age UK, and TRAID, Charity Super.Mkt is dedicated to promoting more sustainable fashion choices by giving clothing and accessories a second life, helping reduce waste, and lessen the strain on landfill sites.

Since launching in Buchanan Galleries, shoppers have saved over 12,500 kilograms of pre-loved fashion, footwear, and accessories from being sent to landfill, and over 113 tonnes of harmful CO₂ gas has been diverted from the atmosphere — the equivalent of driving more than 429,233 miles or planting 377 trees.

Wayne Hemingway, co-founder of Charity Super.Mkt, said, “The Charity Super.Mkt store in Buchanan Galleries may just be our best yet!

“We see a real cross-section of Glasgow’s most stylish – from students hunting for cool vintage pieces, to fashionable folk seeking out designer bargains, and shoppers wanting to be a little thriftier. The positive social and environmental impact has been second to none.

“We’re grateful for the support from Buchanan Galleries, and from the public who continue to donate such incredible items. It’s a real testament to what can be achieved when people come together.”

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director of Buchanan Galleries, added “Charity Super.Mkt has brought something truly unique to our guests, and we’re proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Buchanan Galleries.

“It’s great to see the positive impact the brand has made – not only in supporting great causes but also encouraging our guests to make more environmentally conscious choices. We’re excited to see what’s next as Charity Super.Mkt continues to lead the way in sustainable, feel-good fashion.”