Charity issues urgent call to parties to protect children ahead of general election

Scotland’s national children’s charity has warned child poverty is being “normalised” as the charity releases six crucial calls to all governments ahead of the UK General Election on Thursday, July 4.

Children 1st has urged governments do all they can to protect children and childhood by making six commitments to make this happen. The charity is urging governments to tackle child poverty, protect children from online harm, invest in early help for families, support children’s mental health, incorporate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into domestic law at a UK level and roll out a consistent approach to supporting children affected by the criminal justice system.

By taking these actions, Children 1st say governments across the UK can support children and young people to grow up safe, happy, and together with their families. Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children 1st said:“Children across Scotland are in crisis. Close to 250,000 of Scotland’s children are officially recognised as living in poverty but we know that is the tip of the iceberg.

“Unless urgent action on these key pledges is taken, there will be a devastating impact on children’s lives.

“There are so many emerging risks in today’s world that can harm children. While systems around children and families struggle to protect them from poverty, fear and harm, the world in which they live is changing and presenting more risks.

“So far in this election, we’ve heard very little about how the main parties will tackle child poverty, keep children safe from online harm, tackle the mental health crisis facing our children and young people or how they will deliver support for the whole family to protect their children from harm.

“We are calling for all political parties and governments at all levels to put children and young people first to ensure we keep them safe, happy and together with their families and to commit to our six key pledges.”

The six key commitments are: