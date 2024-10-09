Charity hits £10 million giveaway mark to sustain legacy for Scotland’s youth

The country's leading sport for development charity has reached a milestone by taking its total in funds awarded since its inception to £10 million. Sported - founded 16 years ago by London 2012 bid chief Sir Keith Mills to create a legacy from hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games - has grown to support thousands of young people annually by providing resources and grants to nearly 300 grassroots and community groups around Scotland.

It presently assesses, distributes and evaluates funding on behalf of corporate partners seeking to make a difference to society. It has teamed up with Barclays through its highly-praised Community Football Fund, as well as separate assistance and investment backed by People's Postcode Lottery, Baillie Gifford, Nissan and Vodafone that aim to raise the capacity and sustainability of local clubs and organisations.

The charity also partners with government agencies and charitable trusts such as the Garfield Weston Foundation to ensure monies reach those most in need, with a strategy that aims to deliver significant social impact in areas like mental health, community cohesion and crime prevention, educational attainment, inclusion and disability access, and employability.

Sir Keith Mills, Founder and Patron of Sported, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the impact that Sported has made right across the UK over the last 10 years, helping thousands of community sports clubs provide support for hundreds of thousands of young people.

Inch Park Community Sports Club in Edinburgh is among groups helped by Sported

“Sported has been instrumental in distributing £10m to these clubs, changing the lives of young people and making a real difference to local communities.”

Sported CEO Sarah Kaye said: “Community groups deliver huge impact across the UK and do amazing work that transforms the lives of young people. Rising costs are putting these organisations and those who run them under increasing stresses. Sported’s role is to ensure they have the resources they need to continue to flourish, not just with grants but with advice and support too.