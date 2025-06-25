Charities in line for a boost from Piper Sandler's Sportschallenge 2025 fundraising event

Five Scottish charities have been chosen as the beneficiaries of this year’s Sportschallenge fundraising event.

Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) - in memory of Jude MacDonald, Rape Crisis Grampian (RCG) and Aberdeen Foyer will join long-term beneficiaries Maggie’s Aberdeen and Children’s Aid (Scotland) in receiving support from the prestigious corporate sports quiz and dinner.

Now in its 11th outing, Sportschallenge is a much-anticipated highlight of the North-east business community’s social calendar and over 70 tables have already been sold for this year’s event on Thursday, 11th September at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Sponsored by Piper Sandler with support from CNR International, the event has raised over £900,000 to date for more than 20 third-sector organisations across the region.

This year's Sportschallenge will see total funds raised cross the £1 million mark.

Nick Dalgarno, a trustee of Sportschallenge and managing director of Piper Sandler, expressed his enthusiasm for September’s event which is set to achieve a major fundraising milestone.

He said: “Following the success of last year’s 10th anniversary, which brought the total amount raised across previous events to more than £935,000, we’re thrilled to be on track to cross the £1 million mark with our 2025 event. It’s a huge achievement and a testament to the generosity of our guests, sponsors and supporters over the past events.

“The aim has always been to support as many, local worthy causes as we can. Selecting our beneficiaries each year is a difficult process that underlines the many and different struggles faced by people in our local communities. Our 2025 chosen charities, Cardiac Risk in the Young, Rape Crisis Grampian and Aberdeen Foyer, stood out based on the scale of demand for their services, the urgency of need and the clear impact our support could have.

“These organisations do extraordinary work, and we are proud to help them, not only through financial backing, but by shining a spotlight on the essential services they provide.”

RCG provides support and information to anyone aged more than 11 years old who has been subjected to sexual violence at any time in their lives.

Aberdeen Foyer supports more than 2,300 people a year in North-east Scotland, helping them towards independent living, learning and work.

Leona McDermid, CEO at Aberdeen Foyer, said: “Aberdeen Foyer is proud to be part of Sportschallenge 2025, an event that embodies the power of teamwork and community – values that drive what we do. We believe there is no limit to what people can achieve in their lives and that their experiences of poverty and youth homelessness should not define them.

“Every day we get alongside people to discover their potential, overcome challenges and build their own positive future. We are excited to see the lasting impact this event will have on the people we support.”

CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) works to prevent sudden cardiac deaths in young people through awareness, screening and research, while supporting families affected by such loss. Local fundraising is dedicated to the memory of Westhill Academy pupil Jude MacDonald, and will be used to fund free heart screenings for young people aged 14 to 35 in the North-east.

Ruth MacDonald, Jude MacDonald's mum, said: “We are incredibly grateful to have been chosen as one of the beneficiaries of Sportschallenge. It means so much to us, and we truly hope the evening helps raise both vital funds and much-needed awareness of CRY’s work.”

The Sportschallenge event brings together teams from businesses across the region to compete across five rounds of sports trivia in a bid to lift the coveted Sportschallenge Trophy.

Previous events have been hosted by several famous faces from the sporting world, including former footballers and sports personalities Alan McInally, Charlie Nicholas and Ally McCoist. This hosts for this year’s event will be announced shortly.

A limited number of tables are still available for this year’s event, priced at £1,800 per table of 10 participants.