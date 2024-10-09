Cessnock care home resident celebrates 99th birthday with a pink themed party
The wellbeing team at the 90-bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home knew they wanted to make Agnes’ 99th birthday one to remember.
Fiona Pryce, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator, had the perfect idea for the party as a few months previously, Kat Muir a local entertainer came along to the home to perform, and Agnes loved it. Agnes even asked Fiona if she would be able to organise Kat to come along and perform for her birthday.
The wellbeing team planned an excellent birthday party, with a wonderful pink theme, Agnes’ favourite colour. Fiona contacted all of Agnes’ family who were excited to come along to the party. All of Agnes’ extended family came together to celebrate the special day.
Everyone enjoyed the party, there was lots of singing, dancing and glasses of pink prosecco flowing. Agnes even performed with Kat, they both sang one of Agnes’ favourite songs, ‘The Rose’ and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
Agnes thanked everyone at Ailsa Craig for making her 99th birthday one to remember.
Fiona Pryce, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Ailsa Craig Care Home, said: “Planning and organising a party for Agnes was an absolute privilege. It was wonderful that so many of Agnes’ family and friends were able to attend too.
“Seeing Agnes sing her favourite song was a moment everyone at Ailsa Craig will always treasure.”
Donnamarie Newman, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Ailsa Craig Care Home, added: “All of us here at Ailsa Craig were thrilled to celebrate Agnes’ 99th birthday with her. Everyone had a lovely time and enjoyed the party.
“From everyone at Ailsa Craig, happy 99th birthday Agnes!”
