Cessnock care home resident celebrates 99th birthday with a pink themed party

Agnes Morrison, a resident who lives at HC-One Scotland’s Ailsa Craig Care Home in Cessnock, Glasgow, has recently celebrated her 99th birthday on the 2nd October, surrounded by her fellow residents and family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wellbeing team at the 90-bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home knew they wanted to make Agnes’ 99th birthday one to remember.

Fiona Pryce, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator, had the perfect idea for the party as a few months previously, Kat Muir a local entertainer came along to the home to perform, and Agnes loved it. Agnes even asked Fiona if she would be able to organise Kat to come along and perform for her birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wellbeing team planned an excellent birthday party, with a wonderful pink theme, Agnes’ favourite colour. Fiona contacted all of Agnes’ family who were excited to come along to the party. All of Agnes’ extended family came together to celebrate the special day.

Agnes Morrison celebrating her 99th birthday celebrations at Ailsa Craig Care Home

Everyone enjoyed the party, there was lots of singing, dancing and glasses of pink prosecco flowing. Agnes even performed with Kat, they both sang one of Agnes’ favourite songs, ‘The Rose’ and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Agnes thanked everyone at Ailsa Craig for making her 99th birthday one to remember.

Fiona Pryce, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Ailsa Craig Care Home, said: “Planning and organising a party for Agnes was an absolute privilege. It was wonderful that so many of Agnes’ family and friends were able to attend too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing Agnes sing her favourite song was a moment everyone at Ailsa Craig will always treasure.”

Donnamarie Newman, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Ailsa Craig Care Home, added: “All of us here at Ailsa Craig were thrilled to celebrate Agnes’ 99th birthday with her. Everyone had a lovely time and enjoyed the party.