Celebrating 40 years of the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa
Established in 1985, the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa has stood as a beacon in the heart of Edinburgh. Over the years, it has welcomed guests from around the world, played host to countless milestone events, and remained a constant presence in a city of change. Whether it’s a relaxing spa break, a memorable meal, or a luxury weekend away, generations of guests have made the Sheraton part of their story.
View the gallery to relive the glamour, the good times and the grand transformations that have shaped the Sheraton into one of Edinburgh’s most celebrated luxury hotels. From spa experiences to unforgettable weddings, each decade is a snapshot of elegance and evolution.
This summer, guests are invited to indulge in a culinary celebration with the 40th Birthday Celebration Afternoon Tea - a playful, flavour-packed tribute to the past four decades. Available Friday to Sunday 1pm to 4pm, the Afternoon Tea is priced at £59 per person.
Martijn Zengerink, General Manager at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, said: “Reaching 40 years is a huge achievement and something we are incredibly proud to celebrate with our guests, our staff and the city we call home.
“This special Afternoon Tea brings a sense of fun and nostalgia, evoking memories of the eras we’ve lived through. It’s a tribute to how far we’ve come - and a delicious way to look forward to what’s still ahead.”
The menu offers a time-travelling twist, with each item inspired by a different decade. With bites including a classic 80s prawn cocktail and 90s inspired Funfetti macarons.
Whether reliving your own fond memories of the hotel or discovering its legacy for the first time, the 40th Birthday Afternoon Tea offers a unique opportunity to toast to four decades of hospitality, flavour and flair.
For further information on 40th Birthday Celebration Afternoon Tea or to book a place, visit: https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=95946&restref=95946&experienceId=485230&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared&reqsrc=clientlogin