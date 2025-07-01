Celebrating 40 years of the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa

As one of Edinburgh’s most iconic destinations marks a major milestone, we’re taking a moment to look back on four decades of excellence at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1985, the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa has stood as a beacon in the heart of Edinburgh. Over the years, it has welcomed guests from around the world, played host to countless milestone events, and remained a constant presence in a city of change. Whether it’s a relaxing spa break, a memorable meal, or a luxury weekend away, generations of guests have made the Sheraton part of their story.

View the gallery to relive the glamour, the good times and the grand transformations that have shaped the Sheraton into one of Edinburgh’s most celebrated luxury hotels. From spa experiences to unforgettable weddings, each decade is a snapshot of elegance and evolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, guests are invited to indulge in a culinary celebration with the 40th Birthday Celebration Afternoon Tea - a playful, flavour-packed tribute to the past four decades. Available Friday to Sunday 1pm to 4pm, the Afternoon Tea is priced at £59 per person.

The Sheraton Grand's OneSquare Restaurant, then known as Restaurant Cafe Beaumont.

Martijn Zengerink, General Manager at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, said: “Reaching 40 years is a huge achievement and something we are incredibly proud to celebrate with our guests, our staff and the city we call home.

“This special Afternoon Tea brings a sense of fun and nostalgia, evoking memories of the eras we’ve lived through. It’s a tribute to how far we’ve come - and a delicious way to look forward to what’s still ahead.”

The menu offers a time-travelling twist, with each item inspired by a different decade. With bites including a classic 80s prawn cocktail and 90s inspired Funfetti macarons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether reliving your own fond memories of the hotel or discovering its legacy for the first time, the 40th Birthday Afternoon Tea offers a unique opportunity to toast to four decades of hospitality, flavour and flair.

Construction work on the Sheraton Grand in 1985.