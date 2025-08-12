Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence: Suzy Stirling Honoured for Outstanding Service at HC-One

Suzy plays a pivotal role in maintaining and advancing the highest standards of catering within HC-One Scotland care homes. With extensive expertise spanning culinary excellence, clinical nutrition, and regulatory compliance, she ensures the consistent delivery of safe, nutritious, and dignified dining experiences for every resident.

As a mentor and leader, Suzy is a trusted source of support for chefs throughout HC-One Scotland, offering her expert advice and guidance. She regularly hosts themed workshops aligned with national and cultural celebrations such as Diwali and National Cheese Day, enriching the culinary calendar across the care homes.

Her collaborative approach sees her working closely with chefs, operational teams, and care colleagues to deliver comprehensive training, develop and review seasonal menus, and ensure full compliance with national frameworks such as IDDSI, allergen management, and specialist dietary requirements.

Suzy is also at the forefront of HC-One’s key initiatives, including Dignity in Dining, hydration improvement, food waste reduction, and kitchen leadership development. These programmes, along with vibrant themed dining events, have significantly enhanced the quality of life and social engagement of HC-One residents.

Before taking on her current role as Group Development Chef for Scotland, Suzanne’s journey with HC-One began in April 2005 as a cover Kitchen Assistant at The Orchard Care Home in Alloa, her first experience in a care home at the time. Driven by a deep passion for learning and a desire to make a meaningful impact on residents’ lives, she quickly stepped up when the home was left without a Head Chef. For around six months, Suzanne took on the responsibilities of Assistant Chef, effectively keeping the kitchen running during a challenging period.

One pivotal moment came when the Home Manager asked why she hadn’t applied for the Head Chef position, acknowledging the vital role she had already been playing. That simple question sparked a turning point in Suzanne’s career, giving her the confidence to take the leap. With renewed belief in herself and the support of those around her, she embraced the opportunity and progressed to Head Cook. Her dedication and talent led to further advancement, taking on the role of Group Development Chef for the North East and Scotland in March 2023, and later becoming Group Development Chef for Scotland in December 2024.

Reflecting on her milestone, Suzy Stirling said:

“At every stage of my career with HC-One, from cover Kitchen Assistant to Head Cook to Group Development Chef, I have been offered the training and encouragement necessary to surpass what I thought I was capable of.

“I must say that the best part of my role is the opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of our residents through the food we serve. HC-One has supported my growth with excellent training opportunities, helping me gain new qualifications that have been a fundamental part of my progression. I'm excited to take on new challenges and continue learning with the unwavering support of my colleagues.”

Chris Bonner, who leads the HC-One Development Chef Team, said:

"Suzy is an exceptional Group Development Chef and a true ambassador for HC-One’s values. Her dedication to continuous improvement, her passion for resident-centred care, and her ability to inspire those around her make her an invaluable part of our team. Over the past 20 years, Suzy has not only raised the standard of dining experiences in our homes but has also helped shape the next generation of chefs through her mentorship and leadership. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with her.

“At HC-One, we recognise that food and nutrition are fundamental to our residents’ health and wellbeing. Suzy embodies our commitment to delivering meaningful mealtime experiences that bring joy, comfort, and connection to every individual in our care.”

Suzy was presented with her 20-Year Long Service Award, which included a certificate, badge, £100 gift voucher, a bouquet of flowers, and an additional day of annual leave. The award was presented by James Tugendhat, Chief Executive Officer at HC-One, during HC-One’s inaugural Chef of the Year Competition, held at The Grand Hotel in York.

For more information on catering career opportunities in care homes near you, please visit Careers - HC-One

