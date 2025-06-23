Caring colleagues Michelle and Arlene hailed for helping injured shopper

Two Asda Alloa colleagues have been praised for their compassion and quick thinking after coming to the aid on an elderly customer who took a dizzy spell in store before a serious fall.

Service Section Leader Michelle Piper and Service Colleague Arlene Nimmo didn’t hesitate to step in and help when a customer collapsed near the store entrance.

Realising she had injured her arm, the pair immediately called for an ambulance and stayed by the customer’s side to offer reassurance and support.

Michelle, who has worked in Asda Alloa for more than eight years, said: “Arlene and I rushed over to check on her as soon as she fell. I could see right away that her arm was injured, so I phoned for an ambulance and asked her if we could contact any of her relatives.

“We knew not to try and move her, so we just focused on keeping her comfortable and staying with her until the paramedics arrived.

“My heart went out to her. We could tell she was in a lot of pain, and the ambulance took over an hour to arrive, so we did our best to offer some comfort and company in the meantime.”

The customer was later found to have sustained a compound fracture to her wrist and a broken hip. Her family thanked Michelle and Arlene for their kindness and care, saying:

“Mum took quite the fall and has a long road to recovery ahead, but she’s doing okay. We can’t thank Michelle and Arlene enough. It meant so much that they stayed with her, kept her calm and contacted us right away. It truly made a difference having people looking after her and we’ll be sure to pay that kindness forward.”

Michelle added: “The customer’s daughter came into store afterwards to thank us with a box of chocolates, which was very sweet and thoughtful, but we were just doing the right thing, neither of us thought anything of it.