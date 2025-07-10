Career comes full circle for Fraserburgh care home manager
Well known to residents and families, Pamela has been deputy manager at St Modan’s for the last two years. With over 25 years of experience in the private healthcare sector, Pamela is well placed to oversee the management of the home, while ensuring residents enjoy fulfilled lives and receive the highest quality, bespoke care.
This is a full circle moment for Pamela, who first began her career in 2000 as a care assistant at St Modans Care Home, when it was then Glencairn Lodge. Realising she loved the job and wanting to further her career in care, she went on to study adult nursing at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen and once qualified became a staff nurse at a care home in Aberdeen.
Originally from the Buchan area, Pamela joined Meallmore as a staff nurse in May 2011 at Kynnaird House in Fraserburgh, where she worked her way up to clinical deputy manager in 2022. She joined St Modan’s as deputy manager in 2023.
Pamela said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed care home manager at St Modan’s. This is such a special place to me, having started my journey in this very building. I never could have dreamed when I took on that first role as a teenager that I’d be back here 25 years later as manager – the stars really have aligned. I’ve loved being back at St Modan’s over the last two years. I’ve developed a great bond with residents and relatives, and I’ve got a brilliant team to work with.
“I’ll always be a nurse at heart – while I’m committed to leading a positive and empowered team culture, I’m also passionate about delivering compassionate, person-centred care and creating a supportive environment where residents feel truly valued. This is a very proud moment for me and I’m so grateful for the opportunity and for all those at Meallmore who have believed in me and supported me throughout my career – as well as the residents and relatives, many of whom have become friends.”
St Modan's Care Home is a purpose-built care facility for residents with a range of nursing and support needs including palliative care and individuals living with dementia.