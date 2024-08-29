Care Support Scotland calls on government for more funding in social care sector

Care Support Scotland, a social care charity formerly known as withYOU, has issued an urgent call to the Scottish Government for more funding in the sector.

Highlighting the pressing importance of increasing funding to support workers in the industry, the charity believes not enough is being done to attract and retain skilled employees in the health and social care sector, which is also facing recruitment challenges.

Since April 2023, the charity has been undertaking a broad transformational change programme impacting all services within the organisation. This includes a significant organisational rebrand, repositioning as Care Support Scotland, as it aims to expand its reach and become a trusted provider and voice within the social care sector.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, the newly named charity has urged the Scottish Government to allocate more funding to support workers’ wages and relieve the increasing pressures service providers face.

The minimum rate of pay for adult social care workers delivering direct care in Scotland increased from £10.90 to £12 per hour from April 2024. According to data held by Indeed, the average salary for a care worker in Scotland is £11.58 per hour (937 salaries reported, as at 22 July 2024). Care Support Scotland believes this is still too low and is calling upon the government to raise this to a £15 per hour baseline to help the industry attract and retain the quality workers it needs to offer a valuable service across the country.

Jack Rillie, CEO of Care Support Scotland, comments: “It’s clear to see that more funding is pivotal in addressing the shortage of quality workers in the sector and their livelihoods. We acknowledge the Scottish Government has budgetary pressures, but much more needs to be done to bring about needed improvements. This will require strong leadership, effective systems, skilled workers, and sustainable investment, which is why we are making this ask of the Scottish Government.

“We are committed to being an active voice in the industry, working to effect real change. Our mission as Care Support Scotland is not only to provide a high quality service, but to become a trusted and valued voice, forging strong ties with local authorities and key influential figures to help drive change across Scotland’s social care sector.”

The charity provides support to people across three main services areas – homelessness, prevention & housing support, learning disabilities & neurodiversity, and older age care. Over the past 12 months, it has supported over a thousand people across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Along with its rebrand, Care Support Scotland is setting out its growth plan. Currently servicing four local authority areas in Scotland: Edinburgh City, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian, the charity has ambitious growth plans as it aims to expand its services further across the country.