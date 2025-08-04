Ansvar Insurance, a leading specialist insurer for the care sector, is urging providers across Scotland to take proactive steps to safeguard their services against key risks that threaten their operations.

The care industry is facing increasing challenges, with rising demand and evolving risks putting pressure on providers. According to the latest data from the Population Health Directorate, approximately 33,500 adults in Scotland were receiving free personal and nursing care during the last week of 2023/2024 – an increase of around 10% in the past five years. [1]

At the same time, care providers are dealing with staff shortages. Data from the Scottish Social Services Council’s latest staff vacancies in care services report (released March 2025) reveals 48% of registered care services across the country reported having staff vacancies [2]. These challenges are expected to intensify with changes to immigration rules, which will further restrict the recruitment of overseas care workers.

Care providers urged to strengthen risk management amid mounting pressures

David Eccles, Head of Distribution at Ansvar, commented: “The care sector is facing both operational and financial challenges. While the Care Reform (Scotland) Bill will likely have a positive impact, care providers will not benefit immediately. It’s therefore crucial that they are aware of the growing risks and take proactive steps to mitigate them.”

Alongside rising demand and workforce shortages, care providers across the UK are facing growing financial risks from cyber incidents. In England, the average cost per incident was reported to be £9,528 over a three-year period [3], highlighting the potential burden on providers, including those in Scotland.

At the same time, there is the pressure to uphold health and safety standards, reduce the risk of personal accidents, manage public liability exposure and remain fully compliant with a complex regulatory landscape.

David Eccles added: “There’s no doubt that care providers across the country deliver outstanding support to those who need it most. With the right strategies in place, they are well-positioned to navigate today’s challenges and continue making a vital difference in their communities.

“By regularly reviewing risk management practices, investing in staff development, strengthening cybersecurity and ensuring their insurance is tailored to the unique needs of the sector, care providers can move forward with confidence and resilience.”

