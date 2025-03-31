Care home residents welcome Shetland ponies' visit

Residents at South Grange care home, in Monifieth recently welcomed a different kind of visitor to spend the afternoon with them as part of an animal therapy session to boost the mental wellbeing of its residents - Haggis and Squiggles, registered "therapet" Shetland ponies.

Residents at the home had the chance to interact with the ponies by patting and grooming their manes. Squiggles loved a good pampering so much so that she was falling asleep standing up. While Haggis on the other hand was enjoying a good roll on the carpet and making everyone laugh.

The pony handlers, Drew and Ellie were very engaging with the residents who were able to ask questions and learn about the ponies from how long they live, their diet and where they live. Pony therapy is the perfect way to spread happiness and create unforgettable moments between residents and the ponies.

Catherine Lappin, general manager at South Grange Care Home said: “We ensure our residents feel engaged and connected within our local community is more important than ever. Our residents really enjoyed this visit. We continue to provide a wide range of physical, mental and spiritual activities at South Grange, as part of the life enrichment programme for our residents.”

One of the ponies enjoys being the centre of attention at the care home