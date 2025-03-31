Care home residents welcome Shetland ponies' visit

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 14:36 BST
Residents at South Grange care home, in Monifieth recently welcomed a different kind of visitor to spend the afternoon with them as part of an animal therapy session to boost the mental wellbeing of its residents - Haggis and Squiggles, registered "therapet" Shetland ponies.

Residents at the home had the chance to interact with the ponies by patting and grooming their manes. Squiggles loved a good pampering so much so that she was falling asleep standing up. While Haggis on the other hand was enjoying a good roll on the carpet and making everyone laugh.

The pony handlers, Drew and Ellie were very engaging with the residents who were able to ask questions and learn about the ponies from how long they live, their diet and where they live. Pony therapy is the perfect way to spread happiness and create unforgettable moments between residents and the ponies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Catherine Lappin, general manager at South Grange Care Home said: “We ensure our residents feel engaged and connected within our local community is more important than ever. Our residents really enjoyed this visit. We continue to provide a wide range of physical, mental and spiritual activities at South Grange, as part of the life enrichment programme for our residents.”

One of the ponies enjoys being the centre of attention at the care homeOne of the ponies enjoys being the centre of attention at the care home
One of the ponies enjoys being the centre of attention at the care home

South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, dementia care and YPD unit for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:ResidentsCare home residentsShetland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice