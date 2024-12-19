Care home residents offer words of wisdom for the new year

As 2024 draws to a close, residents at a Greenock care home have offered advice to the younger generation.

Colleagues at Meallmore-operated Belleaire House Care Home asked residents to reflect on their life experiences and consider what advice they would give to their younger selves or to young people today.

Their words of wisdom ranged from raising a family, to travelling, living life to the full, and playing golf!

Some of the residents focused on careers, with 90-year-old Esther advising youngsters to ‘pick a job you’re really interested in’, while Joyce (90) recommended that they should ‘stick in with education.’

Sheila's advice

Others focused on family life, with Morag (86), advising to ‘settle down with family’ and Margaret (84) simply stating, ‘love your family’.

There were important reminders to make the most of life, as Isabel (78) explained young people should ‘appreciate life’; Margaret (80) suggested they ‘go travelling the world’; and Ernie (90) said ‘live life to your fullest’.

While there were many messages to be kind, be good to people and live an honest life, Bill (84) believed the secret to happiness was to ‘play golf’. Amongst a list of excellent advice Terry (69) encapsulated it by stating ‘you can be all and everything you want to be’, while 88-year-old Alice and 78-year-old Lena provided a simple tip everyone can start immediately – more smiling.

Tracy Docherty, general manager at Belleaire House said: “This was such a great activity to undertake as we approach the end of the year, and it generated a fun and lively discussion amongst both residents and colleagues.

Winnie's advice

“Our residents have a wealth of knowledge and life experience between them, and it was fantastic to see them recognise that – with one of our residents proudly announcing that they were ‘living history’. Their words of wisdom are very much appreciated (though some of them were too ‘risqué’ to capture, which gave us all a giggle!). I know I’ll be keeping their words in mind as we move into 2025.”

Belleaire House, located on Newark Street, is run by leading care home provider, Meallmore Ltd and provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.