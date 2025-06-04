Care home residents graduate with French qualification

Residents at a Bearsden care home are proving that there is no age limit to learning by achieving a qualification in French in their 80s and 90s.

Myra Davidson (85), Norma Spiers (83), Joan Lyon (87), and Wallace Cuthbertson (95) from Meallmore-run care home, Antonine House have proudly earned National 2 in French after completing a 12-week course with social enterprise, Lingo Flamingo.

This is the second certificate in less than a year for budding linguist Myra Davidson, who last year achieved her National 2 qualification in Italian at Antonine House, also with Lingo Flamingo.

In recognition of the dedication and hard work of the residents, the team at Antonine House held a special graduation in ceremony, complete with graduation hats, gowns, fizz and balloons. Residents, family, friends and Meallmore colleagues joined the party, celebrating success and lifelong learning.

Myra has achieved qualifications in French and Italian at Antonine House.

In collaboration with the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Lingo Flamingo offers residents in care homes, including those living with a dementia diagnosis, the opportunity to gain a formal SQA accredited qualification at National 2 level in a modern language.

The residents study a twelve-week tutor-led course, under the guidance of Margot Ross from Lingo Flamingo, using vivid and accessible language workbooks created specifically with older learners in mind. The course covers a variety of topics such as greetings, numbers, geography, hobbies, food and animals and nature.

There are no formal examinations, and assessment is an ongoing process with evidence collected by the class tutor throughout the duration of the course.

Myra said: “I enjoyed the class as the teacher took her time with us and taught us individual words rather than screeds. It was a great class, the company was even better, and we were always laughing. I’d like to thank Margot for all her hard work and for being so kind.”

Back - Joan, Wallace's daughters, Jane and Joanne. Front - Norma and Myra

Joan added: “I enjoyed the class, although I already knew the language it brought back wonderful memories. Margot was great, her enthusiasm was so infectious and all round it was a great class to attend.”

Antonine House Care Home Manager, Paula Ritchie said: “It makes us so proud to see our residents taking on a new challenge and thriving – and it’s fantastic to see them so proud of themselves! Activities like this one really highlight the unlimited potential for learning and growth, regardless of age, and the supportive environment we foster here at Meallmore.”

“It felt only right that we celebrate this academic success with a proper Graduation party. We had a brilliant day, filled with joy and fun. Huge congratulations to our graduates and a special thank you to the wonderful Rosi and Margot at Lingo Flamingo who help us to provide diverse and enriching activities for our residents.”

Rosi Mele, development manager at Lingo Flamingo added: “We were thrilled to be back at Antonine House, teaching another language to our fantastic elderly learners – and we loved having Myra back again to learn another language! We’re incredibly proud of each and every one of our learners, but especially of those who have achieved a national 2 qualification, often overcoming health and cognitive barriers and proving that it is never too late to learn something news and have fun doing it!”

Antonine House, located on Roman Road, is run by leading care home provider, Meallmore Ltd and provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.