Care home resident dressed to impress for 97th birthday!

Festivities have been in full swing at Strachan House Care Home, as one of its residents celebrates his 97th birthday in style.

Reg Lacon was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as he was piped in to celebrate his birthday. A buffet and beverages were available to all celebrating with Reg at Strachan House, and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chefs Ross and Paul.

Reg, looked the part as he dressed to impress, proudly wearing his Northern Lighthouse Board uniform. Reg, served with The NLB for many years. He had an adventures career, with great memories. Staying in service as long as he could before retiring. Reg moved into Strachan house Care Home in August 2024, where he is enjoying a new chapter of his life, making new memories with friends.

The birthday boy said: ‘I have had a truly wonderful day, it’s been wonderful to see everyone and to have such a great piper was exceptional!’

Reg wearing his Northern Lighthouse Board uniform

Fran Fisher, General Manager of Barchester Strachan House added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating Reg’s birthday. He is such a popular resident, who always has an interesting tale to tell about his travels and his career with the Lighthouse board.”