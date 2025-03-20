Care home raises money for local nursery with 100-mile cycle

Colleagues at an Aberdeenshire care home have cycled almost 100 miles to raise funds for local nursery children.

The team at Auchtercrag House Care Home in Ellon, managed by one of Scotland’s most trusted providers of elderly and specialist care, Meallmore Ltd, took on a 98-mile virtual cycle in support of Auchterellon Nursery’s outdoor equipment fund.

In just six hours, 26 minutes, 20 colleagues cycled the distance between the six Meallmore care homes across Aberdeenshire, cheered on by residents, and have raised an incredible £790.

Complete with fancy-dress surprises, the activity provided a day of entertainment for residents and members of the local community who joined in to offer their support.

Alima, Julie, Tom, Julie Anne and Anna at Auchtercrag House

Every penny of the fundraising effort is going towards developing the outdoor nursery space for local children to learn, play, and grow, as well as providing high visibility vests to wear on trips into the surrounding areas.

Staff and children from the nursery have been invited to an open day to receive the donation and meet residents, with the opportunity to join in activities such as playing games, singalongs and arts and crafts.

The cycle covered the distance between Auchtercrag House, Bayview Care Home in Cruden Bay, Crimond House Care Home in Crimond, Grove Care home in Inverurie, and Kynnaird House Care Home and St Modans Care Home in Fraserburgh.

Julie Stringfellow, Aberdeenshire Area Manager at Meallmore said: “At Meallmore, we believe in the power of teamwork, community, and giving back – and our amazing Auchtercrag team really demonstrated this in style!

Doreen and Margaret cheer on Chris at Auchtercrag House

“Auchterellon Nursery is just down the road from us, so when we heard they were looking for help, we couldn’t resist jumping on our bikes and doing our bit. We had a brilliant (and tiring!) day, turning the activity into an engaging event for everyone to enjoy. Our residents loved cheering us on and keeping us motivated. Thank you so much to everyone who took part, donated and supported us on this challenge. We’re thrilled to have beaten our target of £500 and hope to hear all about the new equipment from the kids in due course.”

Michelle Greaves, nursery manager at Auchterellon Nursery said: “We were so thrilled that the team at Auchtercrag wanted to raise money for our nursery and have been blown away by the donations. This money is all being used to encourage the children to explore and enjoy the outdoor space around the nursery. We’re especially excited about getting high-vis vests, ss the nursery hasn’t had these in the past and will be a great addition to enjoying our adventures in the local community and beyond. Thank you to everyone at Auchtercrag who took part and cheered on the cycle. We’re really looking forward to coming in to visit to say thank you in person!”

Located in Ellon, Auchtercrag House Care Home is run by leading care home provider, Meallmore Ltd and provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.