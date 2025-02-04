Campsie Glen Holiday Park offers touring breaks from £15 per night
This deal is available exclusively for direct website bookings and applies to stays from Sunday to Thursday night during the promotional period. This offer allows guests to enjoy the park’s scenic surroundings at unbeatable prices, making it an ideal opportunity for those seeking a peaceful getaway.
The fully serviced, spacious touring pitches are all set in a peaceful environment, surrounded by breath-taking, Scottish scenery and include a 16amp electric hook-up, freshwater connection, wastewater drainage and a TV hook-up point or opt for a hard standing pitch which also have a 16amp electric hook up point and are conveniently situated alongside the toilet and shower amenity block.
Nestled in the heart of Scotland’s stunning countryside, Campsie Glen is a great base for families looking to get out and explore the nearby Campsie Fells or simply relax and enjoy quality time together.
Valid from: February 5 until March 27 (Sunday to Thursday)
Hardstanding Pitch: £15 per night
Fully Serviced Touring Pitch: £20 per night