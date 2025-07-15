Campaigners in Queensferry to protest against plastic pollution ahead of Global Plastics Treaty negotiations

Communities up and down the country will unite on Saturday 19 July to take a stand against the Government’s inaction on plastic pollution •Protests and beach cleans will be taking place across the country as part of a National Day of Action

Campaigners and the community in South Queensferry are rallying in a National Day of Action against plastic pollution this Saturday, 19 July. The Surfers Against Sewage “The People vs Plastic” campaign will see protestors descend on the UK’s beaches, city streets and everywhere in between to send a clear message: the government must act decisively to tackle plastic pollution at its source, to position the UK as a global leader in the fight against single-use plastics.

The campaign aims to ramp up the pressure on Government ahead of the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations, reconvening in Geneva from 5-14 August. Earlier talks collapsed in South Korea, last year, with countries failing to agree on reducing plastic production. Campaigners say that a legally binding Global Plastics Treaty is urgently needed to cut pollution at its source and protect blue spaces.

Ahead of the National Day of Action, communities from coast to city will host grassroots events, from “Trash Mobs” in local schools to community-led cleans, building momentum for the nationwide protest. Data will be collected during the community cleans, which will help Surfers Against Sewage map the true scale of plastic pollution, and name the brands and retailers most to blame.

The public can get involved by heading to the Surfers Against Sewage website to find a local protest to join or show support during the Week of Action by getting involved with a local Plastic Free Community close to home.

Communities and schools are at the forefront of Surfers Against Sewage’s campaign against plastic, with over 400 active Plastic Free Communities and over 3,000 Plastic Free Schools leading the way in the fight against plastic in their local area. So far in 2025, over 88,000 people have taken part in over 3,600 local cleans, collecting over 40,000kg of rubbish, as part of the charity’s Million Mile Clean initiative.

Plastic Free Queensferry is organising a protest in on the beach in Queensferry. They said: We are going to send a clear message ahead of the Global Plastics Treaty talks that we want to see an end to plastic pollution. We will be spelling out a human message with all of our volunteers to #EndPlasticPollution. Following that we are joining with other community groups, such as Clean Ferry and Dalmeny & Queensferry Parish Church EcoCongregation to carry out a beach clean, litter pick and brand audit around Queensferry.

Surfers Against Sewage is calling on the UK Government to deliver on the goals of the Global Plastics Treaty immediately through joined up and ambitious national plans to end plastic pollution, including:

Setting legally-binding targets to cut plastic pollution

Implementing an effective circular economy centred on reuse and refill, including the implementation of a comprehensive Deposit Return Scheme and introduction of binding reuse targets

Holding polluters to account by enforcing current laws and delivering Extended Producer Responsibility schemes that make polluters pay.

Giles Bristow, Chief Executive at Surfers Against Sewage said: “Broken promises, stalled progress, surging pollution. We are drowning in the toxic tide of plastic that continues to rise. Enough is enough, so we are rising up too. As families pack their buckets and spades and the summer holidays begin, there’s no better time to shine a light on the plastics choking our shores. The UK remains one of the worst offenders for generating single-use waste that travels the globe, and our government is still dawdling on action.

“We’re sick to death of plastic-pushing corporations fuelling this crisis while spinning greenwashing lies and pointing the finger at consumers. They churn out mountains of non-recyclable packaging, sabotage vital policies behind closed doors, and consistently miss every voluntary target. The Labour government pledged us a zero-waste future, we’re all ears, but we won’t settle for anything less.

“That’s why, on Saturday 19 July, as the school holidays get underway, we’re calling on Ocean Activists from Penzance to Porthcawl and everywhere in between to make their voices heard. Whether you’re clearing your favourite beach or marching through city streets, communities hold the power to drive change. With Global Plastics Treaty negotiations just around the corner, we must turn up the heat. Together, we can become a force impossible for leaders, and polluters, to ignore.”

