Campaign to empower LGBTQ+ community to share their stories

Leading Scots charity calls for individuals to share what Pride means to them

A SCOT’S charity is calling on members of the LGBTQ+ community to come forward and have their voices heard on what makes them proud to be a part of Pride.

The new campaign, #ProudBecause, launched by LGBT Youth Scotland, aims to gather unique stories and perspectives of what makes people proud as part of Pride celebrations.

Set to run in conjunction with the historical (Un)seen (Un)heard campaign, launched last summer, workshops will be held at five Pride events across the country.

Dr Mhairi Crawford of LGBT Youth Scotland

Mhairi Crawford, Chief Executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, said: "After the inspiring stories we heard last year through the (Un)seen (Un)heard project, we're eager to see even more people get involved this year with #ProudBecause.

“It’s vital that we make sure that voices of young people are heard within the LGBTQ+ community as they after often greatly underrepresented.

"This project will aim to give members of the LGBTQ+ community the chance to come forward and share what Pride means to them, this is a brilliant chance for them to share their stories.

"We’ve got a full calendar of workshops we are due to run this Pride and I can’t wait to see everybody out in full force celebrating what it is that makes them unique, it’s always a fantastic experience speaking to young people at Pride, and it gives me real hope for the future.”

Beyond physical events, LGBT Youth Scotland champions digital participation, offering an online platform where young people can contribute to the evolving (Un)seen (Un)heard archive.

This digital space ensures accessibility and broadens the reach of the campaign, allowing for a diverse collection of experiences and stories to be shared and celebrated.

When asked what Pride means to them, one participant said: “It’s a combination of celebrating who we are, celebrating how far we’ve come and sending a message that we need to keep moving forward onwards and onwards as the years go by.”

Another added: “Pride events, do kind of connect me to the history of LGBTQ people as a community.

“I think pride is something that cements these very disparate groups of people who only really are connected by the fact that they’re discriminated against for various queering features of themselves, it’s kind of an event that brings people together as a unified whole that makes them go, “oh wow, we’re actually not just individual people. We are a group of people”.

“I think even if somebody is an objectively extremely weird person, pride is a way to say “Look, I’m here, and I’m a human being that is here, now, in front of you”.”

Launched in 2023, the (Un)seen (Un)heard project held 43 workshops, gathering almost 200 submissions from over 340 participants.

By integrating the key messages of pride, participation, and visibility, the #ProudBecause campaign and (Un)seen (Un)heard workshops are set to leave a lasting impact on Scotland's cultural and social landscape.

LGBT Youth Scotland continues to lead in promoting health, well-being, and equality, marking itself as a cornerstone of support for the nation's youth.

To find out more about LGBT Youth Scotland, please visit: https://lgbtyouth.org.uk/

To find out more about the (Un)Seen (Un)Heard project please visit: https://lgbtyouth.org.uk/unseen-unheard-welcome/

(Un)seen, (Un)heard workshops will also be present at the following Pride events:

Edinburgh

June 22nd

Inverness

June 22nd

Glasgow

July 20th

Oban

August 30th

LGBT Youth Scotland will be present at the following Pride events:

Dundee

June 15th

Edinburgh

June 22nd

Inverness

June 22nd

Fife

June 29th

Glasgow

July 20th

Perthshire

August 10th

Bute

August 10th

Oban

August 30th

Moray

September 7th

Stirling