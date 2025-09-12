Cameron House scores big with Glasgow Warriors partnership extension

Fans of rugby and luxury are in for a treat this season, as Cameron House expands its partnership with Glasgow Warriors to deliver everything from inspiring leadership sessions to star-studded golf events.

The extension of the long-running partnership between the club and one of Scotland’s leading luxury leisure resorts will see the two parties combine to bring a calendar full of top-calibre events to Scotstoun, the Loch Lomond venue, and the wider community across the west of Scotland, with further details on flagship events to be announced in the coming weeks.

The partnership will also see figures such as Kyle Steyn, club captain of Glasgow Warriors, and Head Coach, Franco Smith, provide exclusive insight on leadership and culture to Cameron House staff members, helping to share experience and learnings across high-level environments.

Long-standing hosts of the Glasgow Warriors VIP Golf Day, Cameron House will once again play host to the event at The Carrick, the resort’s stunning 18-hole championship golf course nestled on the shores of Loch Lomond. Designed by Doug Carrick and host to tournaments including the Ladies Scottish Open and the PGA Cup, The Carrick is regarded as one of Scotland’s most scenic and challenging courses, with the event regularly attracting some of Scottish rugby’s biggest stars such as Scott Cummings and Huw Jones, in addition to a host of Scotland’s leading business figures.

Will Oakley, Managing Director of Cameron House Resorts, said: “Our partnership with Glasgow Warriors is built on shared ambition to deliver exceptional experiences for supporters and guests alike. From the fresh air and views of Loch Lomond to experiences with Glasgow Warriors, Cameron House is proud to offer moments that energise both players and fans. This partnership is about more than rugby, it’s about wellbeing, community, and creating memories that last long after the final whistle.”

Glasgow Warriors Head of Commercial, Glen Tippett, added:“We’re extremely pleased to be developing our partnership with Cameron House, as we continue our long-standing relationship together. The team at Cameron House have been proud supporters of rugby in Glasgow and the west of Scotland for a significant number of years, and we’re excited about the plans in place to take this partnership to another level. We’d like to thank them for their continued passion and support for Glasgow Warriors, and we look forward to working closely together over the coming years.”

The partnership also includes front-row Business Club hospitality at Scotstoun Stadium, pitch-side branding, digital activations, and immersive resort experiences on Loch Lomond, bringing fans and corporate partners closer to the action both on and off the pitch.

For more information about Cameron House Resort, please visit https://www.cameronhouse.co.uk/spa/