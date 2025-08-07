Calls for direct Edinburgh ‘adventure’ bus route amid strong survey demand

A survey of over 1,000 people has revealed strong demand for a direct public transport link between Edinburgh City Centre to an ‘adventure sports hub’ in Ratho.

The survey, conducted in April and May this year, reveals a significant unmet demand for direct public transport links to Europe’s largest outdoor wave pool, Lost Shore Surf Resort, as well as the continent's biggest indoor climbing arena, Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (EICA). Notably, 90% of people say that they would use public transport if services were improved.

Currently, public transport options to the area are limited, with a journey from Waverley Railway Station to the adventure sports hub taking over 75 minutes and requiring multiple bus changes and a significant walk, compared to less than 30 minutes by car.

Ratho Bus A mock up of how a new bus serving the adventure sports hub could look

It was revealed that 86% of visitors rely on private vehicles, with just 7% using public transport. This has led to campaigners from the Ratho Bus Working Group recommending a direct public transport link to Edinburgh City Centre and that hub shuttle options to Edinburgh Park, Newbridge or tram stops should be evaluated.

Stacey O'Flaherty, a member of the Ratho Bus Working Group, said: “This comprehensive survey gives a very clear message that there is strong demand for a direct bus route from Edinburgh City Centre to these excellent, world-class sports and leisure facilities as well as to the village of Ratho. This offers a great opportunity to reduce carbon emissions and vastly improve accessibility. Importantly, it would also give the residents of Ratho direct access to the city centre.”

A report published alongside the survey findings suggests that introducing a new public transport route could bring significant environmental benefits and help ease congestion at peak times

As well as being home to world-class climbing and surfing facilities, the EICA is also home to JudoScotland’s National Training Centre.

Bus stop Stacey O’Flaherty from Ratho Bus Working Group at the disused bus stop at the EICA

One respondent to the survey who is being considered for the Paralympic team for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles said: “I am blind, therefore I cannot get to Ratho for judo training without assistance. No disabled person can travel here easily.”

Based on current visitor patterns, it’s estimated that improved transport links could lead to a 34% increase in weekly visitor numbers, enabling more people to access adventure sports and encouraging people to travel in the most sustainable way.

Alejandro Padró, ESG and Business Development Manager at Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “With world-class surfing and climbing facilities, we have a real adventure sports hub that already diversifies the city’s tourism offering. If we had proper public transport options in place connecting us to Ratho and Edinburgh City Centre, there would be significantly more opportunities for local people to try out new sports for the first time and for tourists to enjoy something different as part of their trip.

“We have been working alongside the Ratho Bus Working Group for some time and encouraging our visitors to take part in the survey. The report highlights the demand for a direct public transport link. The group does fantastic work, and hopefully, the results of this survey make it clear to decision makers that there is unmistakable public demand.”

Adventure Sports Hub There is currently no direct public transport to the world class facilities of Lost Shore Surf Resort and the EICA

Stacey from the Ratho Bus Working Group has been engaging with City of Edinburgh Council to explore possible solutions. The group is working collaboratively to gather further data and identify the best way forward to improve public transport connections in the area.

“We believe a direct bus service would unlock access to world-class facilities, reduce emissions, and support inclusive tourism and sport across the city.”