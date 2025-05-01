Cairngorm Mountain announces plans for summer toboggan ride

Plans for a major new attraction are taking shape to complement the summer activities at Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited (CMSL), as the resort hopes to introduce a mountain toboggan experience.

Aiming to launch in summer 2026, subject to planning and funding approval, the dual rider toboggans will run along 1.2km of track, making it the longest of its kind in the UK, as well as the highest, with the highest point at 715 metres above sea level.

With an estimated investment of £1.2m, the toboggan track will be located within the existing ski infrastructure area at the base of the mountain and utilising an existing ski tow, alongside the mountain bike trails. The ride will run from spring to autumn, and the lightweight aluminium track can be easily removed and installed in under two weeks at the start and end of the snowsports season

Twisting and turning down the mountainside, the track will cross underneath existing bike tracks, offering unbeatable views of the surrounding areas, while independent braking allows the rider to safely control the speed of their adventure. Suitable for most ages and abilities, younger children can ride in the toboggan with an adult.

The scenic toboggan experience aligns with the objectives of the 25-year Cairngorm Masterplan to create year-round activities for every season. This is a key milestone in helping the business to become more sustainable and will also support snowsports in the future, as the unpredictable winters caused by climate change become more prevalent. Once open this will allow more full time staff to be employed year-round.

In 2024, CSML opened a gravity-style mountain carting experience for teenagers and adults, together with an enhanced playpark and a range of adventure ball runs for younger children and families, which have already welcomed thousands of visitors in its first season.

The existing summer offering at Cairngorm Mountain now includes activities for visitors of all ages, from mountain tubing, carting and mountain bike trails to adventure ball runs, guided walks and a viewing terrace for al fresco dining and drinking – not forgetting Scotland’s only funicular railway.

Tim Hurst, Interim CEO of CMSL, said: “Summer toboggans are a well-established concept in the mountains of Austria, Switzerland and Germany and in North America, but this is a first for the Scottish Highlands. We’re incredibly proud to be working on this exciting product, introducing something new to the area with minimal impact on the terrain. It complements the other activities on offer, fits into the existing infrastructure and is easy to remove and install by hand each season.

A similar toboggan experience in Europe.

“By building on the success of our fantastic summer activities, we believe our toboggan ride will attract even more families, encourage them to stay in the local area for longer, providing yet another reason for visitors to come to Cairngorm Mountain out of the snowsports season and to enjoy the natural mountain environment throughout the year. We’ll be offering something unique and exhilarating that all the family can enjoy, and we can’t wait to get started on it.”