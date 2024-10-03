Cabinet Secretary visits school dyslexia project

Jenny Gilruth MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills visited an Edinburgh school today to find out about a life-changing literacy programme for dyslexic learners, funded by a three-year grant from the Sean Connery Foundation.

Roseburn primary school is one of 45 schools in the City of Edinburgh Council area benefitting from the Sean Connery Foundation Dyslexia Initiative, which is improving dyslexic pupils’ literacy levels through a groundbreaking programme of teacher training.

The ambitious project is a unique, three-year, £1,101,000 collaboration between Dyslexia Scotland, the City of Edinburgh Council and the Sean Connery Foundation.

During her visit, Ms Gilruth heard firsthand about the meaningful difference that the programme has made to more than 800 learners and their teachers and families.

Ms Gilruth said: “The Sean Connery Foundation Dyslexia Initiative in Edinburgh has been life-changing for hundreds of young people. It has been fascinating to see the innovative work they are supporting to ensure that children with dyslexia are given the tools they need to thrive in their education.

“The Scottish Government shares this goal, which is why we are working closely in partnership with Dyslexia Scotland and Education Scotland to improve the learning experiences of children and young people with dyslexia.”

Sir Sean Connery’s granddaughter Samara was also in attendance to see how the world-famous star’s legacy is changing lives in his beloved hometown.

Samara Connery said: "Today’s visit was truly inspiring. Having faced the challenges of dyslexia myself, I know firsthand how transformative tailored education can be. Specialised teaching took me from being afraid to step foot into a classroom to discovering a genuine love for learning.

“This programme provides the same opportunity for these students, equipping teachers with the techniques and skills to teach in a way that suits the needs of dyslexic students. It’s more than just helping learners excel academically - it’s building their self-confidence and showing them they can thrive in school. I know that my grandfather would be so proud to see the work being done here. He believed, as I do, that education is the greatest gift in life.”

Holly Gordon of the Sean Connery Foundation said: “The Sean Connery Foundation is pleased to have supported this ‘train the trainer’ model of specialised instruction. The intent of the programme is to up-skill teachers in Edinburgh so that they can better support the needs of dyslexic learners and unlock their talent and full potential. Our hope is that the programme, training modules and lessons learned will be offered to teachers across Scotland, who are best positioned to help young people develop the literacy skills needed to thrive.”

Education, Children and Families Convener Joan Griffiths said: “Thanks to this funding from the Sean Connery Foundation and our longstanding partnership with Dyslexia Scotland we have been able to significantly increase support for learners who benefit most from this targeted work.

“Building on the incredible work already taking place around literacy and dyslexia in our schools, we’ve increased staff training and support for parents, so they feel more confident and informed about how to support a child’s needs.

“It’s inspiring to see the positive impact the programme has had, and I look forward to seeing progress continue.”

Dyslexia Scotland Chief Executive Cathy Magee said: “We’re honoured to have Ms Gilruth visit and see for herself how effective our partnership’s intervention is. The programme has now completed three full terms and has provided intensive training for education staff in the area. Progress so far shows a very positive and encouraging impact on dyslexic children and young people and their families. Beyond the three-year programme, the learning from this excellent collaboration with the City of Edinburgh Council and the Sean Connery Foundation will be shared through online modules available to teachers across Scotland with the support of HSBC UK.”