Business leaders across Aberdeen urged to take part in city’s first charity sleepout as homeless households increases by 24%

Henrietta MacEwen CEO Sleepout, Leona McDermid, Chief Executive Aberdeen Foyer and Donna Hutchison, CEO of Aberdeen Cyrenians

Business leaders across Aberdeen are urged to teamed up with leading homelessness charity CEO Sleepout to participate in its first annual Aberdeen fundraiser next month, which will help people across the city who don’t have a place to call home.

Latest figures released by the Scottish government reveal that in 2024 Aberdeen City experienced a 24% increase in households assessed as homeless – between 2023 to 2024 there were 1,270 homeless households in Aberdeen.

The housing shortage in Aberdeen is a growing concern, impacting families across the city. The lack of affordable housing is pushing more people to live in unsuitable temporary accommodation, sofa-surf, or take to the streets.

Donna Hutchison, CEO of Aberdeen Cyrenians will be joined by other business leaders who will sleep out at Cove Ranger Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday 14th April. The event, aimed at the local business community, hopes to raise £30,000 for charities including Aberdeen Cyrenians, Cover Rangers Community Foundation, Aberdeen Foyer and the Blank Faces, supporting people across Aberdeenshire. This year CEO Sleepout aims to exceed the £800,000 it raised last year with 20 sleepouts across the UK in 2025.

Bianca Robinson, CEO of CEO Sleepout, said, "CEO Sleepout is a vital lifeline for the hundreds of people in Aberdeen who will be going to sleep tonight in a place that is not their home. Homelessness in Aberdeen is significant, primarily due to the cost-of-living crisis and relatively low wages. Each month, the housing waiting list is growing rapidly, and each month, more families face the devastating reality of losing their homes.

"The impact of being homeless is devastating and affects the entire family. Once someone is homeless, it is exceptionally difficult for them to get back into paid employment. The loss of a stable and secure home impacts physical and mental well-being, as well as a child's education and future opportunities. Once people enter the cycle of homelessness and poverty, it can affect the family for a generation.

“We are appealing to the Aberdeen business community to join us in this year's CEO Sleepout. One night of sleeping out at Cove Ranger Balmoral Stadium Aberdeen will have a huge, positive impact on the families in the region.”

Donna Hutchison, CEO of Aberdeen Cyrenians who is taking part in the Aberdeen event said “Aberdeen Cyrenians is thrilled to participate in the CEO Sleepout Aberdeen. This event is a fantastic opportunity to unite those who share our vision of a prosperous Aberdeen that provides equal opportunities for all, regardless of background or circumstances. By focusing on prevention and support through a community-based, public health approach, we aim to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring.

“CEO Sleepout offers an amazing platform to communicate this message, raise awareness of the incredible work being done in our city, and foster true partnerships to end homelessness in Aberdeen.”

Leona McDermid, Chief Executive Aberdeen Foyer who is also taking part in the CEO Sleepout in Aberdeen said: "Homelessness can happen to anyone at any time. For young people, relationship breakdown and being asked to leave are cited as the most common reasons for youth homelessness. Only a very small number sleep rough however all young people who experience homelessness experience the fear of not having a safe place to call home for the night.

“The CEO Sleepout offers an incredible way of raising awareness of people's experiences of homelessness and the means to make sure it is rare, brief and non-recurring. It says to young people, 'we see you and we care about you'. Aberdeen Foyer is privileged to be part of this event and thanks all for joining us in our mission to ensure all young people have a safe place to call home."