Burnout: Online course launched for frazzled Scots

For less than the cost of a can of Irn Bru a day, Scots can learn from an innovative online course designed to help ambitious professionals break free from chronic stress without sacrificing their careers.

Charlène Gisèle, internationally recognised burnout advisor, clinical hypnotherapist and high-performance coach, has launched the Burnout Prevention Blueprint.

A former big law litigator, who was herself burnt out and now travels the world helping others is encouraging professionals from all sectors to invest in their own wellbeing.

The course which can be taken at your own pace delivers practical, science-backed strategies in bite-sized, easy-to-follow modules, allowing participants to dip in and out at their convenience.

Completing the course also unlocks access to Charlène’s exclusive Life Less Burnt Out Society—a weekly live group coaching session where she guides members through real-world challenges in real-time.

"This Burnout Prevention Blueprint emerged from my own journey through burnout and has since transformed the lives of thousands of high-performing professionals," said Charlène.

"My wish is for this course to be the lifeline I desperately needed during my darkest moments—offering practical, science-backed strategies that don’t require reducing your workload to reclaim your well-being."

The Burnout Prevention Blueprint covers many topics including:

✔️ The Hidden Costs of Burnout

✔️ The Three Dimensions of Burnout

✔️ The "3 Ds" of Burnout

✔️ Why Chronic Stress Isn’t a Sustainable Fuel

✔️ How to Shift from Stress to Self-Care

✔️ The Connection Between Stress and Brain Health

✔️ Charlène’s personal story and hard-won lessons

"This course is for the dedicated, ambitious professionals working harder yet feeling less satisfied, constantly anxious, and disconnected from what once brought them joy," Charlène adds.

"I want to help professionals fuel their success with self-care rather than chronic stress, allowing them to achieve even more while protecting their health, relationships, and enthusiasm for life."

For Scots tempted to binge another Netflix series or watch a film on a flight, Charlène suggests an alternative: binge this course in two hours instead—and start investing in a career and life that doesn’t burn you out.