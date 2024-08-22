Bumper package of £513k awarded to Scottish public sector

Generous rebates awarded through programme to 36 organisations

OVER half a million pounds has been awarded to 36 Scottish organisations, helping to bolster crucial local projects and services across Scotland’s housing sector.

The generous payments were awarded as part of an innovative rebate scheme created by Scotland’s leading procurement organisation which has allocated more than £4.2 million over eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) recently notified partners they will be receiving payments soon, with the largest award totalling £100,790.00.

The Scottish Procurement Alliance has allocated more than £4.2 million over eight years

Regional Director of SPA, Lesley Anderson, said: “Our rebate programme directly supports our partners' ability to improve facilities, transform spaces and sustain resident wellbeing schemes and hardship funds. This financial boost is crucial at a time where public sector budgets are under immense pressure and scrutiny.

“The goal of these payments is to enable partners to reinvest awarded funds directly into their communities helping to provide some much-needed breathing space at a time when many will be forced to tighten their belts.

SPA, Scotland’s largest free-to-join procurement organisation, offers efficient and compliant routes to market for the construction, refurbishment, consultancy, and maintenance projects in social housing and public buildings.

The rebates are generated based on individual framework usage and total spend accumulated on eligible frameworks. The rebate scheme is designed to support projects that might otherwise struggle for funding, helping to improve and sustain vital services despite financial challenges.

Lesley Anderson, Regional Director of SPA, stated: “Our rebate programme has been enormously successful and since 2017 we have delivered more than £4.2 million worth of payments.

“Off the back of these payments, we’ve seen a wide range of projects come to life which have improved local facilities and drive positive change in communities to make them better places to live.

“We’re immensely proud to be able to offer this support and it’s incredibly rewarding to see these funds be translated into projects that deliver enormous social value to communities across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid significant budget cuts and the ongoing cost of living crisis, these rebates are especially timely. Public bodies are grappling with rising supply costs, housing investment pressures, cost inflation and higher borrowing charges.

The role of a social landlord is changing from simply providing housing to making up for the shortfall in key services that were previously widely accessible through support services and other public bodies. This adds pressure to finances leaving minimal room to support community projects and initiatives.

Consequently, local authorities are reducing, and in some cases eliminating popular services such as community groups, libraries, and children’s programs. It is hoped that this funding boost may support plans to sustain key facilities.

SPA’s Community Benefit Fund (CBF) has also been a key player in community support, investing more than £2 million in grants and match funding to 102 community groups and charities since 2017.

These initiatives have improved the lives of at least 27,931 people, delivering over £5.1 million in social value.

SPA currently has 600 live projects worth £1.1 billion while also delivering value to 260+ suppliers who provide works and services to its public sector partners.

Partners enjoy access to a host of free, added-value services, including specialist technical, procurement and social value advisory support.