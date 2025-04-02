Building connections: Revolve evolves into full-service telecoms company

A Dundee-based business-to-business communications provider is expanding its offering beyond mobile phone solutions following its acquisition by a leading full-service communications company.

Since 2014, Revolve Communications has specialised in providing businesses with secure, long-term mobile communication solutions, including network contract support and device management.

Now, after being acquired by Yorkshire-based Abzorb, the company is set to offer an all-in-one telecoms package that includes mobile communications, VoIP cloud telephony (calls over broadband instead of landlines), leased lines and business broadband.

Retaining its company name and brand, the new streamlined approach will allow Revolve Communications to provide clients with a single point of contact for all their communication needs, saving them both time and money.

Dan Cargill and team

Revolve Communications, headquartered at Water’s Edge in Dundee, has grown from a one-person operation to a six-member team, now serving over 130 clients across the UK in industries including accountancy, law, leisure, hospitality, and pharmaceuticals.

Initially leveraging Abzorb’s highly skilled engineers and technical product experts, Revolve Communications ultimately aims to build in-house expertise, expanding its workforce to support and enhance the delivery of its expanding communications solutions.

The business is particularly keen to contribute to the development of young people, partnering with the University of Dundee’s Graduate Apprenticeship Programme. Last year, the company also hosted an Entrepreneurial Scotland Saltire Scholar.

Dan Cargill, Managing Director of Revolve Communications, commented: “For the past six years, we have been dedicated to supporting our clients with their mobile communication needs, whether managing a single phone line or overseeing 1,500 connections. Our expertise can save businesses tens of thousands of pounds each year while eliminating hours spent negotiating contracts and ongoing customer service with mobile providers.

“By joining forces with Abzorb and working with their highly skilled engineers and technical experts, we can build upon our reputation and offer a complete telecommunications package while also staying ahead of the curve when it comes to business productivity and security. From mobile phone contracts and company devices to business broadband, we are now fully equipped to handle all aspects of our clients’ internal and external communication infrastructure, the backbone of any modern business. By doing so, we can take Revolve Communications to a new level, build our client base and upskill and grow our team.”