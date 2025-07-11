British Sewing Bee judge installed as Chancellor and forensic scientist honoured at QMU graduation ceremony

On 7th July ’25, the designer, entrepreneur and TV judge, Patrick Grant, was officially installed as the Chancellor of Queen Margaret University (QMU), Edinburgh at the University’s graduation ceremony. Patrick, who became a household name following his appearances as a judge of BBC One’s ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’, was joined by Carol Rogers, Scotland’s leading forensic scientist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol, who is best known for her work on serial killer Peter Tobin’s case, was awarded an honorary degree for advancing the field of forensic science, particularly in relation to investigations of sexual offences across Scotland. Both Patrick and Carol joined 2000 students, families and guests at an impressive ceremony in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

Patrick Grant

A prominent figure in the British fashion industry and founder of the social enterprise Community Clothing, Patrick Grant is an advocate for sustainability and building strong communities through entrepreneurship. Brought up in Edinburgh, he has developed an international reputation as a champion of UK textile manufacturing, supporting local communities while producing high-quality, long-lasting garments. His book ’Less’, published in 2024 and a Sunday Times Bestseller, details his commitment to reducing consumption and embracing circular, regenerative fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Rogers, Patrick Grant and Sir Paul Grice

Over the past two decades, Patrick has built a distinguished career in the fashion industry – working with global brands including Cartier, Rolls-Royce, BMW, Barbour, and Alexander McQueen, and always advocating for craftsmanship and quality. He revitalised Savile Row tailor Norton & Sons, relaunched men’s tailoring brand E. Tautz - winning Menswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards - and led Debenhams’ most successful designer collaboration with Hammond & Co.

In 2015, his passion for British manufacturing resulted in the rescue of Blackburn-based clothing factory Cookson & Clegg. This experience inspired him to launch Community Clothing in 2016, a pioneering initiative that earned him widespread recognition for revitalising the UK garment industry. Community Clothing’s makes and sells UK clothing at a fraction of the price of premium brands, and has a strong focus on sustainability, job creation and building local economic prosperity.

Patrick has also become a familiar face on television. In addition to the ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’ (nominated for a BAFTA in 2022), he presented the award-winning documentary ‘Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King’, appeared on BBC Radio 4’s ’Desert Island Discs’, and won BBC One’s ’Celebrity Mastermind’. He has written for a variety of publications, including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sun, The Daily Mail and GQ.

Sir Paul Grice, Principal of Queen Margaret University, said: “Patrick has had a meaningful and hugely impactful career as a designer, entrepreneur, writer and sustainability champion. His work resonates with the University’s strong social justice ethos, and our commitment to building strong communities and acting as a force for good. His passion for combining entrepreneurialism, skill and people-focused thinking to create thriving communities aligns with QMU’s purpose of shaping a better society through teaching and research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Rogers – Forensic operation lead - Major Crime (Sexual Offences)

As National Lead Forensic Scientist for Sexual Offences with the Scottish Police Authority’s Forensic Services, Carol Rogers has advanced forensic science, bringing justice to countless victims of sexual offences.

As one of the most respected experts in her field, Carol has dedicated over two decades of her life to the meticulous and often harrowing work of forensics. Working in major crime, she has led forensic investigations in numerous major cases, including murders and serious sexual offences. Recently, her work was highlighted on the BBC Scotland crime documentary ‘The Hunt for Peter Tobin’ where she discussed the painstaking investigation of the serial killer’s crime scene – work which led to his successful conviction.

Carol’s expertise in blood pattern analysis, body fluid analysis, damage interpretation, and DNA interpretation has been instrumental in solving some of Scotland's most notorious crimes. Her ability to provide expert testimony in court has been crucial in securing convictions and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable, bringing closure to victims and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Paul Grice, Principal of Queen Margaret University, said: “We cannot underestimate the impact that Carol Rogers’ progressive work has had on the profession of forensic science, and on the thousands of individuals and families’ lives affected by crime.Her leadership of teams has helped set standards in forensic services, and her work has been pivotal in advancing forensic techniques and methodologies, ensuring the profession evolves and improves. She has also drawn on her expertise as a forensic scientist and expert witness, working on cases from “crime scene to court”, to assist Queen Margaret University in the development of its PgCert Advanced Forensic Practice. Launched in 2021, this specialist course enables already experienced forensic practitioners to work at an advanced level in Police Custody and Sexual Assault Referral Coordination Services (SARCS).”