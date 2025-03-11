Brio's Landale Court in Aberdeenshire opens its doors to host recruitment event

Award-winning Brio Retirement Living development Landale Court in Chapelton is welcoming those looking for employment to a career open evening on Monday March 17.

A variety of roles are currently on offer including openings for an event coordinating receptionist, and a part time kitchen assistant role within the popular onsite Slate and Grain brasserie, plus a variety of housekeeping and food and beverage roles are to be advertised in the coming weeks. The team will also be sharing information about other roles which are on the horizon at Landale Court as the vibrant development grows.

Morag Macindoe, General Manager at Landale Court, shared: “We’re on the cusp of a very exciting time at Landale Court and would love to meet those keen to join our friendly team. Our development, including the wider area of Chapelton, is a thriving place to live, work and play, and it’s not just our team that agrees – only last month we were thrilled to be named in Glassdoor’s Best Places to work list, and then just last week we were placed 101st out of 500 companies in the Financial Times UK’s Best Employers 2025 list! It’s a very exciting time to work here!”

No appointments are necessary, and anyone interested in a role at Landale Court can turn up between 4pm and 7pm and will receive a warm welcome from the team.

Morag concluded: “Another bonus of working for our parent company Places for People is that it’s a Real Living Wage Employer. There are many more benefits on offer too which we’re looking forward to sharing on the evening. We look forward to welcoming those interested in joining our friendly community and meeting our future colleagues.”

Landale Court is a vibrant 94-home development expertly designed for residents over the age of 55, offering those seeking a fulfilling retirement with an array of facilities including a neighbourhood green, fire pit den, quiet garden as well as The Hub – the social heartbeat of the community filled with a hobby room, club room and the Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.

Recently launched Phase 2 also brings a 3-bedroom unique detached home which is the largest Brio style to date boasting 1259sqft of floor space.