Brio's charity tennis challenge success as award-winning Landale Court homeowners raise funds for Dementia Scotland

Following a tennis-themed charity challenge, homeowners, their grandchildren and team members at Brio Retirement Living’s award-winning Landale Court development in Aberdeenshire are celebrating their success in raising much-needed funds for Dementia Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working alongside their colleagues and residents at Brio’s two further developments in The Cotswolds and London, who were also raising funds for the charity, a total of almost £200 has been raised so far.

Inspired by the famous Wimbledon tournament, the young-at-heart retirees took part in competitive games of swing ball and tennis ball keep-ups each day throughout the tournament and beyond, concluding at the end of July. Pimms, strawberry tarts and jam and cream scones were also on the menu at Brio’s onsite Slate & Grain brasseries for all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone who took part purchased a tennis ball for £5 – and all donations will go to charities Dementia Scotland and Dementia UK. The team has also set up a JustGiving page where people can continue to make their donations here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/briolc

Resident Mary Stark showing off her tennis skills at Landale Court

Jess Nicoll, Brio’s National Sales & Marketing Manager, shared: “We’ve all really enjoyed the tennis challenge. Our homeowners love to come up with creative ideas to raise money for charity and it’s been a delight to welcome lots of grandchildren to join in too. Donations from our three developments at Landale Court in Chapelton, Beechwood Park in Stow-on-the-Wold and Button House in Hackbridge are being collected and we’re thrilled to be able to help so many worthy causes throughout the year.”

Dementia Scotland is the specialist dementia nursing charity that is there for the whole family. Its nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, provide free, life-changing support and advice to anyone affected by dementia.