Breaking Bread, Building Bridges: Eid Lunch unites Dunfermline community

In an age where genuine connection can feel out of reach and community like a fading ideal, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is creating space to revive both — through shared stories, heartfelt conversations, and good food.

On Sunday 29th June 2025, from 12pm to 2pm, everyone is warmly invited to a free Eid Lunch at the James Allan Community Centre, Paton Street, Dunfermline, KY12 0BU — an afternoon designed to celebrate Eid al-Adha while bringing people of all backgrounds together.

Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the story of the Prophet Abraham — a powerful symbol of faith, humility, and devotion. It is a time of reflection, generosity, and renewal. But most importantly, it’s a moment to come together. Beyond tradition and ritual, this event offers the chance to share not only food, but understanding, perspectives, and presence.

Starting at 12:00 PM, guests can explore the significance of Eid through conversations, exhibitions, and informal Q&A. Lunch will be served at 1:00 PM, bringing everyone together around a shared table in an atmosphere that is open, inclusive, and welcoming — whether you observe the festival or are simply curious.

Hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association Edinburgh & Fife, auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, this initiative embodies the philosophy of “Love for All, Hatred for None.” Through interfaith dialogue and community outreach, the group works locally and globally to foster understanding, challenge prejudice, and strengthen the social fabric through respect and compassion.

In a world where difference too often becomes a dividing line, this is an invitation to share a meal, exchange ideas, and build bridges — one conversation at a time.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday 29th June 2025

Time: 12pm – 2pm (Lunch at 1pm)

Venue: James Allan Community Centre, Paton Street, Dunfermline, KY12 0BU

www.LoveForAllHatredForNone.org