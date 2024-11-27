Braidhaugh Holiday Park welcomes MP Pete Wishart to showcase £350,000 caravan development

Braidhaugh Holiday Park was delighted to host Pete Wishart, Member of Parliament for Perth and Kinross-shire, during his recent visit to the park’s newest investment – a £350,000 caravan development. This significant project demonstrates Braidhaugh’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its offering and supporting tourism in the local area.

Braidhaugh Holiday Park has long been a favourite for visitors seeking a peaceful getaway, and this new investment ensures its continued appeal as a premier destination in the heart of Perthshire.

During his visit, Mr Wishart toured the new development and commended the team behind the project, highlighting the benefits it will bring to the town and surrounding area.

Pete Wishart MP said:“It was great to visit Braidhaugh Holiday Park to see their new £350,000 caravan development. This is a fantastic new offering for Crieff, which will undoubtedly bring a significant boost to the local economy whilst helping to increase footfall into the town centre.

Braidhaugh Holiday Park's new caravan development.

“Well done to all involved in bringing this development to life, and I look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to the local community in the months and years to come.”

Alison Watson, Group Operations Director for Largo Leisure, said:"We were delighted to welcome MP Pete Wishart to Braidhaugh Holiday Park and give him a tour of our latest development. Braidhaugh is a stunning destination nestled on the banks of the River Earn, offering a tranquil retreat while being just a stone’s throw from the vibrant heart of Crieff, with its excellent restaurants, bars, and shops.

"This new development allows us to accommodate even more visitors, helping to boost tourism in the area and providing valuable support to local businesses. We’re proud to play a role in contributing to the town’s economy and its appeal as a must-visit destination in Perthshire."

This £350,000 investment marks an exciting chapter for Braidhaugh Holiday Park. It will enhance its ability to attract visitors from across the UK and beyond while reinforcing Crieff’s reputation as a must-visit destination.