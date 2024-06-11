Born to be wild: Biker given one last ride to his funeral

A Greenock man was given a send-off with a difference after he was transported to his own funeral by motorbike.

Robert Stewart spent much of his life on the road living out his passion for bikes. So when he died at the age of 76, his family decided that rather than a traditional hearse for his funeral, a motorbike would be far more fitting – a wish that was realised with the help of Co-op Funeralcare, Greenock.

After receiving a Triumph Tiger Cub for his 16th birthday, Robert became an avid biker in the 60s, travelling around Scotland with his biker friends, taking trips to Campbeltown as well as visiting the market in Greenock.

When he wasn’t behind the handlebars, Robert enjoyed building his own bikes, including a yellow BSA, but his favourite remained his red 1957 Triumph.

Robert Stewart's motorbike hearse.

Later in life, Robert spent many weekends on the road, travelling to see family in Derby and County Durham with his wife Ann, on the back of his burgundy Gold Wing. When Robert turned 70, Ann surprised him with a Harley Davidson for the day, and it was in his 70s that he took great pride in polishing his full chrome silver Triumph Thunderbird which he often rode to Lochwinnoch, Largs, Luss and Aberfoyle.

Aileen and Sharon, Robert’s daughters, said: “Guests at the funeral were so surprised and impressed by the motorbike hearse and commented on how appropriate and dignified it was. It truly was a head-turner – the bike hearse was so special. Thank you Co-op for everything.”

Danielle Rennie, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare, Greenock, said: “We were delighted to support Aileen and Sharon with such a personal request. At Co-op Funeralcare, as funerals evolve, many families now choose to celebrate a loved one’s life by honouring the things that were important to them.

“We take great pride in offering flexibility to fulfil any family's wishes – no matter how big or small they might be – and love helping families find unique, heartfelt and creative ways to say goodbye to their loved ones in the manner they find most fitting.